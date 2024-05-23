SEMIFIVE Signs MOU with Atron Technologies to Collaborate on Semiconductor Design

Expected to expand global business in the Chinese market

SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMIFIVE, a leading design solution provider and pioneer of platform-based custom silicon solutions, has announced its agreement of MOU with China-based Atron Technologies, on May 23, 2024. Through this agreement, SEMIFIVE and Atron Technologies will collaborate on comprehensive semiconductor design and turnkey manufacturing, seeking potential customers in China and onsite technical support.

Atron Technologies, a company specializing in high-end ASIC design solutions and turnkey services, has extensive expertise in semiconductor designs for AI/HPC, Automotive, Networking, and AIoT. It also has experience in 2.5D/3D IC and Chiplet designs up to 5nm for HPC applications and serves a diverse customer base in China.

SEMIFIVE, a company specializing in SoC platform and ASIC design solutions, has been continuously expanding its global business with the establishment of a San Jose, USA office in March 2021 and a Shanghai, China office in August 2023. SEMIFIVE aims to serve the Chinese market as the premier Design Solution Partner (DSP) for Samsung Foundry SAFETM Ecosystem.

Most recently, SEMIFIVE announced the 2nd mass production milestone of AI inference custom chip designed using its own 14nm AI SoC platform. The company also announced that the commercialization of NPU chip targeting HPC applications, using its 5nm HPC SoC platform, has started in the first half of 2024.

"We are pleased to work with SEMIFIVE which provides SoC platform and comprehensive ASIC design solutions," said Norman Zhang, CEO of Atron Technologies, "We look forward to working with SEMIFIVE on joint assignments in China and collaborating on joint semiconductor designs to expand our business. We believe that, together with SEMIFIVE, we can provide a complete and reliable fast-time-to-market SoC solutions to customers worldwide."

"The partnership between Atron Technologies and SEMIFIVE marks a critical juncture in the global expansion of innovations enabled by custom silicon," said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. "Leveraging Atron Technologies' deep experience at the very heart of digital innovation and SEMIFIVE's proven SoC design platform, we will unlock significant value through the power of custom silicon."

About SEMIFIVE

SEMIFIVE is the pioneer of platform based SoC design, working with customers to implement innovative ideas into custom silicon in the most efficient way. Our SoC platforms offer a powerful springboard for new chip designs and leverage configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated key IP pools. We offer comprehensive spec-to-system capabilities with end-to-end solutions so that custom SoCs can be realized faster, with reduced cost and risks for key applications such as data center or AI-enabled IoT. With a strong partnership with Samsung Foundry as a leading SAFETM DSP partner, as well as the larger ecosystem, SEMIFIVE provides a one-stop shop solution for any SoC design needs. For more information, please visit www.semifive.com.

About Atron

Atron is a high-end customized ASIC company to provide design solutions and services on diversified processes and technologies with own-developed design infrastructure, methodology and platform. As the UCIe member and the fab-open design hub, Atron emphasizes on the customized SoC/ASIC systematical total solutions of internal, external, and interconnections to realize one-pass-success and fast-time-to-market qualified by the comprehensive needs about performance, power, area and cost.

