Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International Announce New Leadership Appointments Across Multiple Casino Destinations Nationwide

The appointments include: Randy Morton as the new President of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood; Travis Lunn as the new President of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa; Bo Guidry as the new President of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati; and Justin Wyborn to the new role of SVP and General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. All are industry veterans with decades of relevant experience; Morton and Lunn are welcomed to the team, and Guidry and Wyborn are taking on new roles within the organization.

"These appointments reflect both the exceptional talent within our organization and the caliber of new leaders we're bringing to our team," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "Each individual brings exceptional gaming and hospitality experience that will benefit our guests, team members and the local communities we serve. I'm confident they will uphold our standards of excellence and contribute to our continued growth."

Randy Morton

Industry veteran Randy Morton is joining as President of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to manage the iconic Guitar Hotel property in Hollywood, Fla., reporting to David Hoenemeyer, COO of Seminole Gaming. Morton brings extensive industry experience to the role, including over 12 years leading Bellagio in Las Vegas as President and COO. He has held leadership roles at: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas; OVG Hotel and Casino Development in Las Vegas, overseeing the strategic planning and development of a high-profile luxury development project; as Co-CEO of Foley Entertainment Group and the Vegas Golden Knights; and at Monte Carlo Resort & Casino.

Travis Lunn

Also new to the team and reporting to David Hoenemeyer is Travis Lunn, tapped as President of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, which includes Seminole Gaming's largest Florida casino. Lunn brings more than 25 years of gaming and hospitality leadership experience to his new role. Most recently, for MGM Resorts International, he served as President and COO for Mandalay Bay, The W, Luxor and Four Seasons. His career includes leadership roles at The Borgata Casino, MGM Resorts Southeast Group overseeing Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Miss., and Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Miss., as well as MGM Grand Las Vegas, and The Venetian and The Palazzo resorts.

Bo Guidry

For the last seven years as President of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Bo Guidry has played an instrumental role during the opening of the iconic Guitar Hotel and introduction of sports betting, craps and roulette. In his new role overseeing the company's popular Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, he will report to Jeff Hook, COO of Hard Rock International. Guidry previously served in leadership roles at Horseshoe Council Bluffs and Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino, where he oversaw the team for Caesars Entertainment Corporation over 10 years, held key roles at Harrah's Casino St. Louis and has worked at properties across the country.

Justin Wyborn

Justin Wyborn has more than 25 years of international hospitality experience. Since joining the company in 2013, he has held multiple leadership roles across its Florida properties, and was most recently President of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. Wyborn is taking on a new role as SVP and General Manager of the upcoming Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, reporting to Joe Lupo, President of the property. Currently under construction and slated to open in 2027, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas will transform the city's skyline and provide luxury gaming, dining and entertainment experiences in the center of the Las Vegas Strip.

Additional information on Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming can be found by visiting hardrock.com and seminole.hardrock.com. For more information regarding open roles at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, visit careers.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino enterprises for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. The Seminole Tribe was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open Ultimate Bingo, a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. Seminole Gaming currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB).

SOURCE Hard Rock International