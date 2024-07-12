Seminole Hard Rock Elevates Stephanie Piimauna to Senior Vice President of People and Inclusion, and Meaghan Ryan to Head of Human Resources

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock Support Services today announced the promotion of two senior executives to new roles and expanded responsibilities. Stephanie Piimauna has been named Senior Vice President of People and Inclusion, and is now also responsible for Human Resources, reporting to Tracy Bradford, President, Seminole Hard Rock Support Services. Piimauna remains Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer including oversight of Tribal Career Development, and Global Social Responsibility, reporting to Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. Meaghan Ryan was elevated to Head of Human Resources for all of Seminole Support Services, reporting to Piimauna.

"Stephanie has done an incredible job of developing and leading our DE&I efforts and we are excited for her to expand her impact across the organization in meaningful ways in this new role," said Bradford. "With the strong leadership of Meaghan to drive our Human Resources efforts, this combination further strengthens our Center of Excellence to drive innovation at the company."

Piimauna added, "I am deeply honored to step into this new role and contribute in an even bigger way to our team's growth and success. Furthermore, I'm thrilled to have Meaghan leading HR for the organization and am looking forward to our continued partnership in this pivotal area."

Since joining Hard Rock in 2021, Stephanie Piimauna served as Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and developed the company's related strategy and efforts which included the evolution to 11 Team Member Resource Groups, cultivating inclusive environments and related goals, measurement and tracking. Under her leadership, Hard Rock has extended its 2020 designation as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and Best Employers for Women from 2019 through 2023. Most recently, Hard Rock was also named to Forbes Best Brands for Social Impact in 2023. Drawing on her deep background and two decades in Human Resources, Learning & Development, and Diversity & Inclusion, she passionately drives for productive change through the application of cutting-edge approaches that produce lasting impact.

Piimaunu previously held leadership positions at Gilead Sciences and MGM Resorts International, among others. She holds her degree in Business and has earned several certifications for Human Resources, Leadership Effectiveness, Diversity & Inclusion, Change Management, Project Management and Finance from institutions including the University of California San Diego (UCSD), Cornell, and PROSCI. She is also a certified coach through the Center for Coaching Excellence and is a certified member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

"Seminole Hard Rock is an amazing organization and I look forward to supporting the development and well-being of our team members along with working with Stephanie and our team to drive our wonderful culture forward," said Meaghan Ryan.

Ryan has been with Seminole Hard Rock for a decade and is a trusted, collaborative, and strategic business partner. As Vice President overseeing Global Talent and Team Member Relations, she delivered and developed world-class talent throughout the organization, overseeing the areas of talent acquisition, recruitment capabilities, succession planning, as well as team member relations. She began at the company overseeing talent acquisition. Ryan previously held HR leadership positions at various locations for Caesars Entertainment Corporation, as well as Westgate Resorts. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources from Florida State University and is an inaugural member of the leadership team that launched the Women of Seminole Gaming mentorship program. She is also an active supporter of Global Gaming Women and serves on the board of Junior Achievement of South Florida.

