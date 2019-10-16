Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, World Poker Tour Host 2019 Rock 'N' Roll Poker Open Beginning Nov. 20

Following its $1.5 billion expansion, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood will also be home to a new 45-table Poker Room with an eight-table semi-private area for 24/7 cash action. The Poker Room will have more than 50 high-resolution televisions broadcasting live sports, in addition to a private cashier cage for accessibility.

"Year after year, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood has continued to elevate itself as the premier destination for players when it comes to day-to-day and tournament-style poker," said Director of Poker Marketing at Seminole Gaming Administration Tony Burns. "With the new poker room, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood continues its commitment to be the epicentre for poker in South Florida, and it is just one of the many new amenities that players will get to enjoy during tournament play, including an array of new table games and slots, new beverage and dining options, nightlife entertainment and hotel accommodations."

Other highlight events on the 2019 RRPO schedule include:

$1,700 Purple Chip Bounty NLH (Single Re-Entry) $100,000 Guaranteed , starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday , Nov. 24

(Single Re-Entry) , starts at , Nov. 24 $600 Deep Stack NLH (Re-Entry) $250,000 Guaranteed , starts at 11 a.m. on Monday , Nov. 25

(Re-Entry) , starts at , Nov. 25 $5,000 Eight-Handed NLH (Re-Entry) $200,000 Guaranteed , starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday , Dec. 1

(Re-Entry) , starts at , Dec. 1 $150 NLH (Re-Entry) $100,000 Guaranteed , starts at 11 a.m. on Monday , Dec. 2

(Re-Entry) , starts at , Dec. 2 $25,500 High Roller NLH (Re-Entry) $1 Million Guaranteed, starts at 1 p.m. on Monday , Dec. 2

Poker hotel rates during RRPO start at $149 on weekdays and $199 on weekends. For more information and to view the series schedule, future tournament details and make hotel reservations, please visit SHRPO.com. Follow us on Twitter at @SHRPO and @SHRThePokerRoom, #SHRPO.

