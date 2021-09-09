Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Donates $500,000 to Tampa Bay Charities
Commemorates Hard Rock International's 50th Anniversary
Sep 09, 2021, 15:14 ET
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa donated a total of $500,000 to a group of Tampa Bay charities today, which helped commemorate Hard Rock International's 50th anniversary.
The 50 area charities receiving $10,000 each during a reception inside Hard Rock Event Center included –
13 Ugly Men
American Cancer Society
Armed Forces Family Foundation
Best Buddies Tampa Bay
Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay
Boys & Girls Club
Bullard Family Foundation
Children's Cancer Center
Children's Dream Fund
Copperhead's Charities
David A. Straz Center
Derrick Brooks Charities
Feeding Tampa Bay
Florida Aquarium
Glazer Children's Museum
Gramatica Family Foundation
Habitat for Humanity
HCSO Charities, Inc.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Foundation
Humane Society of Tampa Bay
JDRF
John Hopkins All Children's Hospital
Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
MADD
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
Meals On Wheels
Mike Alstott Family Foundation
Moffitt Cancer Center
National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
Onbikes
Paint Your Heart Out
Pier 60 Daily Sunsets
Redefining Refuge
RISE Tampa Our Police Foundation
Ronald McDonald House Charities
Ryan Nece Foundation
Skyway 10k
Special Operations Warrior Foundation
St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation
St. Pete Pride
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation
Tampa Bay History Center
Tampa Bay Sports Commission – Forever 55
Tampa General Hospital Foundation
Tampa Museum of Art
Tampa Pride
The Lightning Foundation
The Spring of Tampa Bay
ZooTampa
The total $500,000 donation comes on the heels of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa reaching $1 billion in jackpots paid out so far in 2021. On August 28, Duane Kelloway, a Spring Hill, Florida resident and hospital nurse who treats COVID patients, won a $112,245 2022 BMW X7 M50i as part of the jackpot milestone celebration.
"From day one, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has been a proud, active and supporting member of the Tampa Bay community," said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. "It's special that we're able to stage this charity donation event in conjunction with Hard Rock's 50th anniversary, while also marking the second anniversary of our $700 million expansion grand celebration."
In October of 2019, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa unveiled an extensive renovation that included a new, 14-story hotel tower, offering 562 additional hotel rooms and suites; three ultra-lavish pools; and a 26,000-square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon equipped with 13 treatment rooms, including a Rhythm & Motion room, Hammam Ritual room, two VIP suites, a hair and nail salon, barbershop, and co-ed aqua lounge.
The casino now features nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 179 table games and a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables.
About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. The casino features nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 179 table games and a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables. Additionally, the property offers a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and the property proudly offers ten restaurants, including the upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood and The Rez Grill, as well as the new elegant Italian restaurant, Cipresso. Recent openings include a new hotel tower, an elevated arrival experience, the Hard Rock Event Center and Rock Spa® & Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
About Hard Rock®
Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 241 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.
SOURCE Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Share this article