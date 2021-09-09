Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Donates $500,000 to Tampa Bay Charities

The 50 area charities receiving $10,000 each during a reception inside Hard Rock Event Center included –

13 Ugly Men

American Cancer Society

Armed Forces Family Foundation

Best Buddies Tampa Bay

Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay

Boys & Girls Club

Bullard Family Foundation

Children's Cancer Center

Children's Dream Fund

Copperhead's Charities

David A. Straz Center

Derrick Brooks Charities

Feeding Tampa Bay

Florida Aquarium

Glazer Children's Museum

Gramatica Family Foundation

Habitat for Humanity

HCSO Charities, Inc.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Foundation

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

JDRF

John Hopkins All Children's Hospital

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

MADD

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Meals On Wheels

Mike Alstott Family Foundation

Moffitt Cancer Center

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

Onbikes

Paint Your Heart Out

Pier 60 Daily Sunsets

Redefining Refuge

RISE Tampa Our Police Foundation

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ryan Nece Foundation

Skyway 10k

Special Operations Warrior Foundation

St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation

St. Pete Pride

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation

Tampa Bay History Center

Tampa Bay Sports Commission – Forever 55

Tampa General Hospital Foundation

Tampa Museum of Art

Tampa Pride

The Lightning Foundation

The Spring of Tampa Bay

ZooTampa

The total $500,000 donation comes on the heels of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa reaching $1 billion in jackpots paid out so far in 2021. On August 28, Duane Kelloway, a Spring Hill, Florida resident and hospital nurse who treats COVID patients, won a $112,245 2022 BMW X7 M50i as part of the jackpot milestone celebration.

"From day one, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has been a proud, active and supporting member of the Tampa Bay community," said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. "It's special that we're able to stage this charity donation event in conjunction with Hard Rock's 50th anniversary, while also marking the second anniversary of our $700 million expansion grand celebration."

In October of 2019, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa unveiled an extensive renovation that included a new, 14-story hotel tower, offering 562 additional hotel rooms and suites; three ultra-lavish pools; and a 26,000-square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon equipped with 13 treatment rooms, including a Rhythm & Motion room, Hammam Ritual room, two VIP suites, a hair and nail salon, barbershop, and co-ed aqua lounge.

The casino now features nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 179 table games and a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables.

