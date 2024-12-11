Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Marks $2 Billion Milestone in Jackpots Given Away in 2024

Richard B. was playing a Dollar Storm – Caribbean Gold $0.25 progressive slot machine with a $18.75 bet. He won $1,680 on the machine, which pushed the casino's total slots payout for 2024 to over $2 billion. The win earned him the new Mercedes in recognition of surpassing the slot payout milestone.

"This is absolutely amazing," said the winner. "I stopped in to play for just a minute, hit a jackpot, and suddenly I was whisked away to find out I won a car. I've been playing at Hard Rocks forever, but this is the first time I've ever won a car."

In addition to Richard B.'s good fortune, 881 guests playing with their Unity Card each received $25 in Bonus Free Play. A total of $22,025 was awarded.

"It's exciting that we have paid out more than $2 billion in jackpots," said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. "We are always dedicated to providing exceptional guest experiences, while ensuring that each visit to Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is truly unforgettable."

2024 is the third year Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has paid out more than $2 billion in jackpots.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has paid out over 723,505 jackpots of $1,200 or more so far this year. That's almost two jackpots for every person who lives in the City of Tampa.

Other notable facts for 2024 include:

More than 2,000 jackpots of $1,200 were paid every day.

were paid every day. Over 294 jackpots of $100,000 or more were paid last year including nine over $1 million

or more were paid last year including nine over 87 percent of all jackpots were won by a person playing with a Unity card

Players bet a little and still won big. 40 jackpots over $100,000 were won betting $5 per spin or less

were won per spin or less One lucky customer won 465 jackpots of $1,200 or more in one day (most jackpots in a single day paid to one person)

or more in one day (most jackpots in a single day paid to one person) Slots at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa paid out $14,432,866,759 including over $2 billion in jackpots of $1,200 or more

including over in jackpots of or more Anyone can win at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. The casino offers nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 168 table games (which includes eight craps tables and 16 roulette tables), a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables and a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The 800-room hotel is AAA-Four-Diamond-rated and proudly offers 12 restaurants, including upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, The Rez Grill, and Cipresso. Amenities include the 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center, which hosts some of the nation's hottest entertainers and must-see concerts; a 60,000-square-foot pool deck area with three pools and 19 cabanas; as well as the luxurious Rock Spa® & Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Hard Rock ®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Media Contacts

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Lindsey Lorelei, Director of Advertising, Public Relations & Community Affairs,

(813) 627-7815, [email protected]

Darien Cobb, Manager of Public Relations and Community Affairs,

(813) 627-7788, [email protected]

Bitner Group Public Relations

Chris Dirato, Bitner Group, (917) 921-9070, [email protected]

SOURCE Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa