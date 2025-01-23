Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Unveils Over $65 Million in Resort Enhancements

"We are extremely excited about taking our world-class resort to yet another level," said Steve Bonner, President, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. "We're always attentive to what our guests want and need. They asked and we delivered."

The Comeback: Fresh Harvest Buffet Returns with New Additions

Fresh Harvest Buffet is back and better than ever at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, reopening on Thursday, January 23 with exciting new additions to elevate the dining experience for guests. The fan-favorite buffet will offer an irresistible mix of classic favorites and fresh new flavors.

The reopening of Fresh Harvest Buffet is a significant milestone for Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, creating 200 new jobs and bringing the total number of team members at the casino resort to an impressive 4,293. As one of Tampa Bay's largest employers, the casino resort continues to play a vital role in the local community.

Guests can indulge in a culinary journey through six live-action kitchens, each offering themed stations such as American Bounty, Cucina Italiana, and the all-new International Station, featuring a taqueria, kebabs, and sushi.

Buffet Hours and Pricing

Fresh Harvest Buffet will initially operate exclusively from Thursday to Sunday, offering a range of dining options to suit every occasion.

On Thursdays and Fridays, the buffet will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturdays and Sundays, brunch takes center stage from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring gourmet selections such as create-your-own omelets, oysters Rockefeller, French toast, and eggs benedict, all for $44.95 per person. Guests can also elevate their experience with a mimosa drink package for $15 per person. Dinner is served on Saturday and Sunday evenings from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Buffet pricing starts at $29.95 per person for lunch on Thursdays and Fridays. Weekday dinners are available for $39.95 per person on Thursdays, while weekend dinners are priced at $49.95 per person Friday-Sunday.

With its expanded offerings and elevated atmosphere, Fresh Harvest Buffet is the ultimate destination for food lovers ready to savor it all.

Hot New Slots: Premium Gaming Area

Also starting Thursday, January 23, guests can experience a revamped gaming area in the space formerly occupied by the food court. This exciting new gaming floor features nearly 350 state-of-the-art slot machines with a dynamic mix of popular themes and the latest gaming innovations.

Machines are multi-denomination, allowing guests to tailor their gaming experience. Whether you enjoy classic favorites or the latest releases, the new gaming area provides endless excitement in a fun, modern atmosphere.

With its sleek, modern design and welcoming atmosphere, the new gaming area provides an exciting environment for players to enjoy the very best in entertainment. Step in and let the winning begin!

The new gaming area offers machines with denominations ranging from 1 cent to $5, with max bets up to $100.

Some of the popular games that will be available in the new area include Aristocrat's Phoenix Link, Lightning Dollar Link and Dragon Link; Light & Wonder's Huff N' Even More Puff Hard Hat Edition, Huff 'N Puff Money Mansion, Journey To Planet Moolah, Coin Trio Royal and Big Hot Flaming Pots; IGT's Money Mania; and Sega Sammy's Railroad Riches. Dragon Link slot machines have been especially lucky, with 10 jackpots of $1 million or more hit in 2024 alone.

"After introducing live craps, roulette, and sports betting just over a year ago, we believe the new slots area just adds to the fully integrated casino experience for our guests," said Bonner. "Last month, we celebrated $2 billion in jackpots for 2024, so clearly this is the luckiest place to be!"

Smoke-Free Luxury: The Renovated West Tower

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel is slated to offer an impressive 802 guestrooms by the end of January, with many available to book now. Among the offerings are newly renovated smoke-free accommodations in the West Tower, where 240 rooms, including Deluxe Rooms, Junior Suites, and the lavish Gold Suite, have been meticulously updated to elevate the guest experience, proudly maintaining Seminole Hard Rock Tampa's AAA Diamond rating.

Celebrating the brand's iconic music heritage, each floor of the West Hotel Tower showcases new artwork crafted from vinyl records, uniquely portraying several of the world's most renowned and cherished contemporary musical artists.

For the most up-to-date hotel offerings, visit https://tampa.reservations.hardrock.com.

