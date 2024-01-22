HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock has promoted Keith Sheldon to President of Entertainment and Brand Management for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. In this new and expanded role, Sheldon will be responsible for oversight of brand management, consumer marketing, brand partnerships, and sponsorship revenue generation. He will continue to oversee all facets of entertainment including programming, talent buying, nightlife, and industry relations. Sheldon will continue to report to Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming.

Seminole Hard Rock Promotes Keith Sheldon to President of Entertainment and Brand Management

"Since Keith joined our team in 2020 to lead our entertainment efforts, he has played an integral role in elevating Hard Rock and Seminole Hard Rock brands through strategic partnerships and once-in-a-lifetime events for our guests," said Allen. "We're excited for Keith to continually build upon those incredible entertainment experiences with new partners and bolster our brands in new and exciting ways in his expanded role."

For the last four years as President of Entertainment at Seminole Hard Rock, Sheldon has booked numerous world-class entertainment, sports, and lifestyle events for the brand. These include performances by The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Maluma, Wu-Tang Clan, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, Dave Chappelle, Post Malone and many others. Additionally, Sheldon led Seminole Hard Rock's groundbreaking partnerships with Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Oracle Red Bull Racing, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Audacy, Horizon Media, and Lionsgate Pictures for John Wick: Chapter 4.

"I am honored to work with incredible performers, partners, and Team Members at Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming and look forward to growing our unique brand offerings for entertainment lovers and guests around the world," said Sheldon.

SOURCE Hard Rock International