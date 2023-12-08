Seminole Tribe of Florida and Dozens of Celebrities Usher in a "New Era" in Florida Gaming as Craps, Roulette and Sports Betting Launch with Star-Studded Events at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino

Celebrities at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Include Jon Bon Jovi, Bruno Mars, Tiësto, Heather Graham, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Diplo, Cedric Gervais, Mike Tyson, Dwyane Wade, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Sarah Hyland, Willy Chirino, Max Weinberg, Bobbi Althoff, and SI Swimsuit Cover Model Brooks Nader

Introduction of new games is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league as the world's great gaming destinations

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and major celebrities have ushered in a "New Era" in Florida Gaming with the launch of craps, roulette and sports betting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood.

Dwyane Wade plays craps at the star-studded launch party for official debut of craps, roulette and sports betting in the state of Florida at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on December 07, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood) Marcellus Osceola Jr., Holly Tiger, Mike Tyson, Brooks Nader, Rick Ross and Coach O place their first bet on at the star-studded launch party for official debut of craps, roulette and sports betting in the state of Florida at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on December 07, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood)

Jon Bon Jovi, Bruno Mars, Tiësto, Heather Graham, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Diplo, Cedric Gervais, Mike Tyson, Dwyane Wade, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Sarah Hyland, Willy Chirino, Max Weinberg, Bobbi Althoff, and SI Swimsuit Cover Model Brooks Nader walked the red carpet at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, with many of the celebrities on hand for the first roll of craps dice, the first spin of the roulette wheel and the first retail sports bet.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is hosting a combination of mega-events to celebrate the new games. Among them is a one-time pop-up dining experience of the legendary Carbone restaurant. Created by renowned chef Mario Carbone, the pop-up restaurant pays homage to many of New York's great Italian-American restaurants.

Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. and other members of the Seminole Tribal Council, plus Seminole Gaming CEO and Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen led a ceremony at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to commemorate the start of the new games. Similar first roll and first spin ceremonies were held at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood.

The new games were made possible by the Gaming Compact signed and approved by the Seminole Tribe and the State of Florida in 2021. They join blackjack, baccarat and other casino card games, plus thousands of the latest slot machines, to round out a full complement of casino games at all six Seminole Casinos in Florida.

"The Seminole Tribe of Florida is proud to point to a new era in Florida gaming with the unveiling of our new casino games," said Chairman Osceola. "With the addition of craps, roulette and sports betting, we now offer a full complement of casino games and we join the ranks of leading casinos around the world."

"The entertainment, travel and tourism industries, and many more, will see positive economic impact caused by the new casino games," said Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen. "They will increase tourism to Florida and boost employment not only at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, but also at businesses in the areas surrounding this casino complex and others operated by Seminole Gaming throughout Florida."

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; an expansive gaming floor with more than 2,700 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. Hard Rock Live, ranked No. 5 worldwide in 2022 gross revenue for both Pollstar Magazine and Billboard in its respective categories, highlights A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at seminolehardrockhollywood.com call 1 (800) 937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, X: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

