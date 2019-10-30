Semler Reports Record Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

"One goal of the company is to provide our customers with the means to help them recognize early vascular problems amenable to preventive healthcare measures," said Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., chief executive officer of Semler Scientific. "We believe our QuantaFlo™ product supplies cost-effective, user-friendly technology to achieve this objective in the primary practice setting."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to the corresponding period of 2018, Semler Scientific reported:

Revenues of $8,902,000 , an increase of $3,323,000 , or 60%, compared to $5,579,000

, an increase of , or 60%, compared to Cost of revenues of $974,000 , an increase of $359,000 , or 58%, compared to $615,000 . As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 11% in both periods

, an increase of , or 58%, compared to . As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 11% in both periods Total operating expenses of $5,791,000 , which includes cost of revenues, an increase of $1,758,000 , or 44%, compared to $4,033,000

, which includes cost of revenues, an increase of , or 44%, compared to Pre-tax income of $3,108,000 , an increase of $1,640,000 , or 112%, compared to $1,468,000

, an increase of , or 112%, compared to Net income of $7,779,000 , or $1.20 per basic share and $0.96 per diluted share, an increase of $6,311,000 compared to $1,468,000 , or $0.24 per basic share and $0.19 per diluted share. As a percentage of revenues, net income was 87% compared to 26%

, or per basic share and per diluted share, an increase of compared to , or per basic share and per diluted share. As a percentage of revenues, net income was 87% compared to 26% Income tax benefit of $4,671,000 primarily due to the release of a tax valuation allowance

primarily due to the release of a tax valuation allowance Cash of $8,542,000 , an increase of $5,455,000 compared to $3,087,000

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the corresponding period of 2018, Semler Scientific reported:

Revenues of $23,616,000 , an increase of $8,090,000 , or 52%, compared to $15,526,000

, an increase of , or 52%, compared to Cost of revenues of $2,755,000 , an increase of $756,000 , or 38% compared to $1,999,000 . As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 12%, compared to 13%

, an increase of , or 38% compared to . As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 12%, compared to 13% Total operating expenses of $15,956,000 , which includes cost of revenues, an increase of $4,323,000 , or 37%, compared to $11,633,000

, which includes cost of revenues, an increase of , or 37%, compared to Pre-tax income of $7,657,000 , an increase of $4,031,000 , or 111%, compared to $3,626,000

, an increase of , or 111%, compared to Net income of $12,251,000 , or $1.91 per basic share and $1.51 per diluted share, an increase of $8,625,000 compared to $3,626,000 , or $0.60 per basic share and $0.48 per diluted share. As a percentage of revenues, net income was 52% compared to 23%

, or per basic share and per diluted share, an increase of compared to , or per basic share and per diluted share. As a percentage of revenues, net income was 52% compared to 23% Income tax benefit of $4,594,000 primarily due to the release of a tax valuation allowance

THIRD QUARTER 2019 MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Among the achievements during the third quarter of 2019 were:

Record quarterly revenue since inception of the company Eighth consecutive quarter of profitability continuing from the fourth quarter of 2017 Record quarterly net income since inception of the company

The company's three largest customers comprised 47.0%, 15.7% and 12.4% of quarterly revenues. Revenues from fixed price software license fee arrangements were approximately $5,951,000, variable priced software license revenues were approximately $2,660,000 and equipment sales were $291,000.

Semler Scientific expects continued profitability and generation of cash from operating activities, as well as increased spending to support anticipated growth in its business for the remainder of 2019 and in 2020. It is the company's intent to grow revenues at a faster rate than expenses and to remain profitable.

"Our service to the medical community is to assist them in the identification of patients at risk of chronic diseases," said Dr. Murphy-Chutorian. "This may help them to improve patient outcomes by encouraging healthier lifestyles and providing appropriate preventive care measures to affected patients."

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative proprietary products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific commercially launched its first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product in 2011,and received FDA 510(k) clearance for QuantaFlo™, the next generation version of this product in 2015. QuantaFlo™ is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. QuantaFlo™ is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at semlerscientific.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Such statements can be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking language such as the words "may," "will," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "would," "could" or words with similar meaning or the negatives of these terms or by the discussion of strategy or intentions. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding continued profitability and cash generation from operations, the ability to grow revenues faster than expenses and remain profitable, as well as increased spending to support anticipated growth in the business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Semler Scientific's actual results to differ materially from those discussed here, such as whether or not insurance plans and other customers will continue to license its cardiovascular testing products, and its ability to continue to control expenses, along with those statements detailed in Semler Scientific's SEC filings. These forward-looking statements involve assumptions, estimates, and uncertainties that reflect current internal projections, expectations or beliefs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and the risk factors described above. Furthermore, all such statements are made as of the date of this release and Semler Scientific assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements unless otherwise required by law.

Semler Scientific, Inc. Condensed Statements of Income (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)













For the three months ended September 30,

For the nine months ended September 30,









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









2019

2018

2019

2018























Revenues



$ 8,902 $ 5,579 $ 23,616 $ 15,526 Operating expenses:



















Cost of revenues



974

615

2,755

1,999

Engineering and product development

617

587

1,777

1,443

Sales and marketing



2,345

1,798

6,626

5,283

General and administrative

1,855

1,033

4,798

2,908

Total operating expenses

5,791

4,033

15,956

11,633 Income from operations



3,111

1,546

7,660

3,893

Interest expense

(2)

(1)

-

(57)

Interest expense – related parties

-

(74)

-

(206)

Other expense



(1)

(3)

(3)

(4) Other expense



(3)

(78)

(3)

(267) Pre-tax income



3,108

1,468

7,657

3,626 Income tax (benefit) provision



(4,671)

-

(4,594)

- Net income



$ 7,779 $ 1,468 $ 12,251 $ 3,626 Net income per share:



















Basic



$ 1.20 $ 0.24 $ 1.91 $ 0.60

Diluted



$ 0.96 $ 0.19 $ 1.51 $ 0.48 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

income per share:

















Basic





6,492,501

6,086,489

6,410,588

5,998,460

Diluted





8,108,053

7,927,788

8,121,996

7,611,961

Semler Scientific, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. Dollars)





























At September 30,

At December 31,





2019

2018





(Unaudited)



Cash $ 8,542 $ 3,284 Other current assets

3,545

2,954 Noncurrent assets

6,770

1,481

Total assets

18,857

7,719 Current liabilities

4,747

3,512 Noncurrent liabilities

8

11 Stockholders' equity

14,102

4,196

Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 18,857 $ 7,719

