Semler Scientific® Announces Additional Bitcoin Purchases

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a pioneer in developing and marketing technology products and services to healthcare providers to combat chronic diseases, today announced that it has purchased an additional 247 bitcoins for an aggregate $17 million in cash, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of June 6, 2024, Semler holds a total of 828 bitcoins, which were acquired for an aggregate $57 million, inclusive of fees and expenses.

"Semler remains focused on our two strategies of expanding our healthcare business and acquiring and holding bitcoin," said Doug Murphy-Chutorian, MD, Semler Scientific's chief executive officer. "The company now holds 828 bitcoins, underscoring our view that bitcoin is a compelling investment and can serve as a reliable store of value. We will continue to pursue our strategy of purchasing bitcoins with cash."

About Semler Scientific, Inc:

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and services to combat chronic diseases. Its flagship product, QuantaFlo®, which is patented and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities. The QuantaFlo test aids in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD), and Semler Scientific is seeking a new 510(k) clearance for expanded indications. QuantaFlo is used by healthcare providers to evaluate their patient's risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). Semler Scientific also invests in bitcoin and has adopted bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

