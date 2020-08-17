Semler Scientific Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Industry Veteran Daniel Messina

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of Daniel Messina, an experienced and well regarded health services executive and entrepreneur, to its Board of Directors, effective August 13, 2020. With this addition, Semler's Board now totals four members.

"Dan's insights and industry knowledge will be invaluable assets to the Semler Board as he is a respected senior executive with nearly 40 years of business experience as both a healthcare system professional and a technology solutions entrepreneur," stated Douglas Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., chief executive officer of Semler Scientific. "We welcome Dan to our Board and expect to leverage his significant industry expertise and proven leadership capabilities, as we continue to plan and execute on our growth goals, including the development and commercialization of additional proprietary products and services that make a meaningful impact on the evaluation of patients with chronic diseases."

Mr. Messina is the co-founder of HandsFree Health, the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health assistant platform designed to help individuals access their health and wellness resources from home. Prior to co-founding HandsFree Health in 2016, he was co-president of West Corporation's health advocate division for ten years. From 2002 to 2006, Mr. Messina was the president of Rendina Healthcare Real Estate. Before that, from 2000 to 2002, Mr. Messina served as chief executive officer and president of Magellan Health and from 1998 to 2000 as the chief financial officer and head of business strategy of Aetna Health. For the decade prior to that, he was vice president of Financial Reporting at Cigna Corporation. Mr. Messina began his career as a certified public accountant at Deloitte. Mr. Messina earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Notre Dame.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.

Semler Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative proprietary products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific commercially launched its first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product in 2011, and received FDA 510(k) clearance for QuantaFlo®, the next generation version of this product, in 2015. QuantaFlo® is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. QuantaFlo® is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at semlerscientific.com.

