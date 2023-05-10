Semler Scientific Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

2023 Q1 highlights:

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative medical products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

"We are pleased to report record quarterly revenues and pre-tax net income predominately from sales of QuantaFlo for peripheral artery disease testing," said Doug Murphy-Chutorian, MD, interim chief executive officer of Semler Scientific. "We are encouraged by our first quarter results and are highly focused on developing our business in two new disease areas, heart dysfunction and diabetes."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the corresponding period of 2022, Semler Scientific reported:

Revenue of $18.2 million , an increase of $4.2 million , or 30%, compared to $14.0 million .

, an increase of , or 30%, compared to . Fixed fee software license revenues were $9.3 million , an increase of $1.4 million , or 18%, compared to $7.9 million .

, an increase of , or 18%, compared to .

Variable fee software license revenues were $8.6 million , an increase of $2.8 million , or 46%, compared to $5.8 million .

, an increase of , or 46%, compared to .

Sales of other products were $0.3 million , with no change from the prior period.

, with no change from the prior period. Cost of revenues of $1.3 million , an increase of $0.3 million , or 31%, compared to $1.0 million . As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was unchanged at 7%.

, an increase of , or 31%, compared to . As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was unchanged at 7%. Total operating expenses of $12.0 million , which includes cost of revenues, an increase of $1.9 million , or 18%, compared to $10.1 million . As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased to 65% compared to 72%.

, which includes cost of revenues, an increase of , or 18%, compared to . As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased to 65% compared to 72%. Pre-tax net income of $6.6 million , an increase of $2.7 million , or 68%, compared to $3.9 million .

, an increase of , or 68%, compared to . Income tax expense of $1.7 million , or an effective tax rate of 25%, compared to $0.6 million , or an effective tax rate of 15%.

, or an effective tax rate of 25%, compared to , or an effective tax rate of 15%. Net income of $5.0 million , or $0.74 per basic share and $0.63 per diluted share, an increase of $1.6 million , or 48%, compared to $3.4 million , or $0.50 per basic share and $0.41 per diluted share.

Semler Scientific's two largest customers (including their affiliates) comprised 40.9% and 33.5% of first quarter revenues in 2023.

OTHER SIGNIFICANT EVENT

In late March 2023, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued the final 2024 rate announcement with payment changes for the Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug programs. Essentially, CMS is phasing in a new Medicare Advantage risk adjustment model (2024 model) from the previous model (2020 model) over a three-year period. The 2024 model does not include risk adjusted payments for peripheral arterial disease (PAD) without complications, which payments many health insurers relied upon for their Medicare Advantage patients in the 2020 model. The changes will be phased in as follows: in calendar year 2023, full payment under the 2020 model; in calendar year 2024, 67% of the 2020 model; in calendar year 2025, 33% of the 2020 model.

Semler Scientific, Inc. Statements of Income Unaudited (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)





For the three months ended March 31,





2023

2022

















Revenues

$ 18,206

$ 14,016

Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues



1,269



970

Engineering and product development



1,630



1,126

Sales and marketing



5,192



4,676

General and administrative



3,859



3,302

Total operating expenses



11,950



10,074

Income from operations



6,256



3,942

Interest income



484



1

Change in fair value of notes held for investment



(107)



—

Other income, net



377



1

Pre-tax net income



6,633



3,943

Income tax provision



1,664



583

Net income

$ 4,969

$ 3,360

Net income per share, basic

$ 0.74

$ 0.50

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic income

per share



6,701,199



6,777,950

Net income per share, diluted

$ 0.63

$ 0.41

Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted income

per share



7,896,043



8,116,456



Semler Scientific, Inc. Balance Sheets Unaudited (In thousands of U.S. Dollars)





March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022













Assets











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,305

$ 23,014 Short-term investments



37,663



20,073 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $154 and $109,

respectively



9,343



3,884 Inventory, net



512



469 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,769



1,468 Total current assets



55,592



48,908 Assets for lease, net



2,873



2,478 Property and equipment, net



703



667 Long-term investments



821



821 Notes held for investment (includes measured at fair value of $4,072 and $3,679,

respectively)



5,072



4,679 Other non-current assets



2,818



2,842 Long-term deferred tax assets



2,378



2,298 Total assets

$ 70,257

$ 62,693













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 298

$ 835 Accrued expenses



7,206



4,748 Deferred revenue



1,286



1,160 Other short-term liabilities



128



114 Total current liabilities



8,918



6,857













Long-term liabilities:











Other long-term liabilities



138



160 Total long-term liabilities



138



160 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 6,920,643, and

6,906,544 shares issued, and 6,706,221 and 6,692,122 shares outstanding (treasury

shares of 214,422 and 214,422), respectively



7



7 Additional paid-in capital



17,005



16,449 Retained earnings



44,189



39,220













Total stockholders' equity



61,201



55,676













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 70,257

$ 62,693

Semler Scientific, Inc. Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited (In thousands of U.S. Dollars)





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income

$ 4,969

$ 3,360













Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:











Depreciation



129



155 Deferred tax (income) expense



(80)



179 Loss on disposal of assets for lease



78



74 Allowance for doubtful accounts



48



21 Change in fair value of notes held for investment



107



— Gain on short-term investments



(305)



— Stock-based compensation



702



628 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:











Trade accounts receivable



(5,507)



(1,818) Inventory



(43)



(45) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,301)



(1,988) Other non-current assets



25



19 Accounts payable



(537)



(68) Accrued expenses



2,458



946 Other current and non-current liabilities



118



39 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



861



1,502













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Additions to property and equipment



(95)



(122) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



20,211



— Purchase of short-term investments



(37,496)



— Purchase of notes held for investment



(500)



— Purchase of assets for lease



(544)



(134) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(18,424)



(256)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards



(146)



(106) Treasury stock acquired



—



(99) Proceeds from exercise of stock options



—



62 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(146)



(143) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH



(17,709)



1,103 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD



23,014



37,323 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$ 5,305

$ 38,426

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Its flagship product, QuantaFlo®, which is patented and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities. The QuantaFlo® test aids in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and heart dysfunction (HD). QuantaFlo® is used by healthcare providers to evaluate their patient's risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). In addition, Semler Scientific has an agreement with Mellitus Health, Inc. (Mellitus) to exclusively market and distribute Insulin Insights™, an FDA cleared software product that recommends optimal insulin dosing for diabetic patients in the United States, including Puerto Rico. Semler Scientific has a minority investment in Mellitus, as well as Monarch Medical Technologies LLC, a privately held company whose product EndoTool® offers a technological solution for inpatient glycemic management. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Such statements can be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking language such as the words "believe," "goal," "may," "will," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "would," "could" or words with similar meaning or the negatives of these terms or by the discussion of strategy or intentions. The forward-looking statements in this release include express or implied statements regarding developing business in heart dysfunction and diabetes; continued testing of asymptomatic patients; and the benefits of early identification of at-risk patients; among others. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Semler Scientific's actual results to differ materially from those discussed here, such as whether or not insurance plans and other customers will continue to license its cardiovascular testing products, including the risk of changes in the reimbursement landscape for its customers including related to the recent CMS rate announcement; whether or not it will be able to successfully expand its product offering, including into heart dysfunction and diabetes; whether or not QuantaFlo® can successfully aid in the diagnosis of heart dysfunction; along with those risk factors detailed in Semler Scientific's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements involve assumptions, estimates, and uncertainties that reflect current internal projections, expectations or beliefs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and the risk factors described above. Furthermore, all such statements are made as of the date of this release and Semler Scientific assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements unless otherwise required by law.

