Semler Scientific Reports Second Quarter and First Half of 2023 Financial Results

Semler Scientific, Inc.

10 Aug, 2023

2023 Q2 highlights:

  • Revenue was $18.6 million, an increase of 25% compared to the corresponding period of 2022
  • Net income was $5.9 million, an increase of 44% compared to the corresponding period of 2022
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $51.8 million

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative medical products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

"We are pleased to report once again record quarterly revenues and pre-tax net income predominately from sales of QuantaFlo® for peripheral arterial disease testing," said Doug Murphy-Chutorian, MD, chief executive officer of Semler Scientific. "We are encouraged by our results year to date and are highly focused on developing our business in heart dysfunction."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding period of 2022, Semler Scientific reported:

  • Revenue of $18.6 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 25%, compared to $14.8 million.
    • Fixed fee software license revenues were $9.6 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 13%, compared to $8.5 million.
    • Variable fee software license revenues were $8.4 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 39%, compared to $6.0 million.
    • Sales of other products were $0.6 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 128%, compared to $0.3 million.
  • Cost of revenues of $1.2 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 27%, compared to $1.0 million. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was unchanged at 7%.
  • Total operating expenses of $11.4 million, which includes cost of revenues, an increase of $1.8 million, or 18%, compared to $9.6 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased to 61% compared to 65%.
  • Pre-tax net income of $7.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 48%, compared to $5.2 million.
  • Income tax expense of $1.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 23%, compared to $1.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 22%.
  • Net income of $5.9 million, or $0.88 per basic share and $0.75 per diluted share, an increase of $1.8 million, or 44%, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.60 per basic share and $0.51 per diluted share.

Semler Scientific's two largest customers (including their affiliates) comprised 37% and 34% of second quarter revenues in 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding period of 2022, Semler Scientific reported:

  • Revenues of $36.8, an increase of $8.0 million, or 28%, compared to $28.8 million.
    • Fixed fee software license revenues were $18.9 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 15%, compared to $16.4 million.
    • Variable fee software license revenues were $16.9 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 43% compared to $11.9 million.
    • Sales of other products were $1.0 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 72%, compared to $0.6 million.
  • Cost of revenues of $2.5 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 29%, compared to $2.0 million. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was flat at 7%.
  • Total operating expenses, which includes cost of revenues, of $23.4 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 19%, compared to $19.7 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased to 64%, compared to 68%.
  • Pre-tax net income of $14.3 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 57%, compared to $9.1 million.
  • Income tax expense of $3.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 24% compared to $1.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 19%.
  • Net income of $10.8 million, or $1.62 per basic share and $1.38 per diluted share, an increase of $3.4 million, or 46%, compared to $7.4 million, or $1.10 per basic share and $0.92 per diluted share.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

  1. Highest quarterly revenues since inception.
  2. Highest quarterly pre-tax net income since inception.
  3. Record cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance.

Semler Scientific, Inc.

Statements of Income

Unaudited

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data)















For the three months ended June 30, 

For the six months ended June 30, 



2023

2022

2023

2022













Revenues

$

18,605

$

14,828

$

36,811

$

28,845

Operating expenses:











Cost of revenues

1,219

963

2,488

1,932

Engineering and product development

1,762

1,074

3,392

2,200

Sales and marketing

4,985

4,201

10,177

8,878

General and administrative

3,459

3,412

7,318

6,715

Total operating expenses

11,425

9,650

23,375

19,725

Income from operations

7,180

5,178

13,436

9,120

Interest income

597

13

1,080

14

Change in fair value of notes held for investment

(111)



(217)

Other income, net

486

13

863

14

Pre-tax net income

7,666

5,191

14,299

9,134

Income tax provision

1,787

1,117

3,451

1,700

Net income

$

5,879

$

4,074

$

10,848

$

7,434

Net income per share, basic

$

0.88

$

0.60

$

1.62

$

1.10

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
basic net income per share

6,707,341

6,761,050

6,704,306

6,769,552

Net income per share, diluted

$

0.75

$

0.51

$

1.38

$

0.92

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
diluted net income per share

7,867,001

8,029,302

7,887,584

8,071,509

Semler Scientific, Inc.

Balance Sheets

Unaudited

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data)









June 30, 

December 31, 


2023

2022







Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

39,495

$

23,014

Short-term investments

12,330

20,073

Trade accounts receivable, net of reserves of $154 and $109, respectively

6,032

3,884

Inventory, net

476

469

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,418

1,468

Total current assets

60,751

48,908

Assets for lease, net

2,891

2,478

Property and equipment, net

796

667

Long-term investments

821

821

Notes held for investment (includes measured at fair value of $3,962 and $3,679,
respectively)

4,962

4,679

Other non-current assets

2,736

2,842

Long-term deferred tax assets

2,505

2,298

Total assets

$

75,462

$

62,693







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





 Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

509

$

835

Accrued expenses

8,243

4,748

Deferred revenue

1,188

1,160

Other short-term liabilities

143

114

Total current liabilities

10,083

6,857







Long-term liabilities:





Other long-term liabilities

116

160

Total long-term liabilities

116

160

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)





Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 6,923,446, and
6,906,544 shares issued, and 6,709,024 and 6,692,122 shares outstanding (treasury
shares of 214,422 and 214,422), respectively

7

7

Additional paid-in capital

15,188

16,449

Retained earnings



50,068

39,220







Total stockholders' equity

65,263

55,676







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

75,462

$

62,693

Semler Scientific, Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)









Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income


$

10,848

$

7,434







Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:







Depreciation

279

309

Deferred tax income

(207)

(160)

Loss on disposal of assets for lease

114

215

Allowance for credit losses

92

38

Change in fair value of notes held for investment

217

Gain on short-term investments

(237)

Stock-based compensation

860

676

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable



(2,240)

(1,962)

Inventory

(7)

26

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(950)

1,276

Other non-current assets

106

(1,960)

Accounts payable



(326)

20

Accrued expenses



3,495

1,800

Other current and non-current liabilities

13

20

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



12,057

7,732







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Additions to property and equipment



(260)

(258)

Purchase of notes held for investment

(500)

(1,179)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

57,707

Purchase of short-term investments

(49,728)

Purchase of assets for lease



(674)

(600)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities



6,545

(2,037)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards

(172)

(114)

Common stock warrants acquired

(1,949)

Treasury stock acquired



(2,945)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options





72

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(2,121)

(2,987)

INCREASE IN CASH



16,481

2,708

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD



23,014

37,323

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD


$

39,495

$

40,031

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Its flagship product, QuantaFlo®, which is patented and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities. The QuantaFlo® test aids in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and heart dysfunction (HD). QuantaFlo® is used by healthcare providers to evaluate their patient's risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). In addition, Semler Scientific has an agreement with Mellitus Health, Inc. (Mellitus) to exclusively market and distribute Insulin Insights™, an FDA cleared software product that recommends optimal insulin dosing for diabetic patients in the United States, including Puerto Rico. Semler Scientific has a minority investment in Mellitus, as well as Monarch Medical Technologies LLC, a privately held company whose product EndoTool® offers a technological solution for inpatient glycemic management. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Such statements can be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking language such as the words "believe," "goal," "may," "will," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "would," "could" or words with similar meaning or the negatives of these terms or by the discussion of strategy or intentions. The forward-looking statements in this release include express or implied statements regarding developing business in heart dysfunction and diabetes; continued testing of asymptomatic patients; and the benefits of early identification of at-risk patients; among others. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Semler Scientific's actual results to differ materially from those discussed here, such as whether or not insurance plans and other customers will continue to license its cardiovascular testing products, including the risk of changes in the reimbursement landscape for its customers including related to the recent CMS rate announcement; whether or not it will be able to successfully expand its product offering, including into heart dysfunction and diabetes; whether or not QuantaFlo® can successfully aid in the diagnosis of heart dysfunction; along with those risk factors detailed in Semler Scientific's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements involve assumptions, estimates, and uncertainties that reflect current internal projections, expectations or beliefs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and the risk factors described above. Furthermore, all such statements are made as of the date of this release and Semler Scientific assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements unless otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Renae Cormier
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected] 

SOURCE Semler Scientific, Inc.

