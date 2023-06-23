Semler Scientific to Join the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes

Semler Scientific, Inc.

23 Jun, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative medical products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases, today announced that it is set to join the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, 2023.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, 2023, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Its flagship product, QuantaFlo®, which is patented and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities. The QuantaFlo® test aids in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and heart dysfunction (HD). QuantaFlo® is used by healthcare providers to evaluate their patient's risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). In addition, Semler Scientific has an agreement with Mellitus Health, Inc. (Mellitus) to exclusively market and distribute Insulin Insights™, an FDA cleared software product that recommends optimal insulin dosing for diabetic patients in the United States, including Puerto Rico. Semler Scientific has a minority investment in Mellitus, as well as Monarch Medical Technologies LLC, a privately held company whose product EndoTool® offers a technological solution for inpatient glycemic management. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
[email protected]
917 513 5303

