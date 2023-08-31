Semler Scientific to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Semler Scientific, Inc.

31 Aug, 2023, 16:01 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative medical products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases, today announced Renae Cormier, CFO, will participate in the following investor conference:

Lake Street Capital Markets 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG7) Conference
Date: September 14, 2023
Format: One-on-one meetings

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:
Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and services that assist in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Its flagship product, QuantaFlo®, which is patented and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities. The QuantaFlo® test aids in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and heart dysfunction (HD). QuantaFlo® is used by healthcare providers to evaluate their patient's risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). In addition, Semler Scientific has an agreement with Mellitus Health, Inc. (Mellitus) to exclusively market and distribute Insulin Insights™, an FDA cleared software product that recommends optimal insulin dosing for diabetic patients in the United States, including Puerto Rico. Semler Scientific has a minority investment in Mellitus, as well as Monarch Medical Technologies LLC, a privately held company whose product EndoTool® offers a technological solution for inpatient glycemic management. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

CONTACT:
Renae Cormier
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

