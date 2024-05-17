Semper Fi & America's Fund Celebrates 20 Years of Serving Those Who Preserve Our Freedom

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semper Fi & America's Fund (The Fund) , a San Diego-based national veteran nonprofit organization that provides lifetime support to critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary on May 17th, marking two decades of unwavering dedication to the veteran community.

"For 20 years, the great generosity of our donors and steadfast dedication of our team has enabled The Fund to fulfill our promise to care for our critically wounded, ill, and injured service members by providing vital, life-changing support," said Karen Guenther, President, CEO, and Founder of Semper Fi & America's Fund. "For over two decades, The Fund's ongoing care has allowed our military families to find hope amidst injuries and illnesses that have forever changed their lives. The moment you join The Fund family, you are a member for life and are never forgotten or alone on the road to recovery and beyond."

Since 2004, The Fund has provided holistic support to over 33,000 service members, veterans, and military families. Offering personalized case management, meaningful connections, and lifelong assistance to individuals from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, The Fund ensures tailored resources to guide military families on the path of post-traumatic growth.

"The Fund's impact on my recovery journey changed my life," says Navy Veteran and longtime Fund service member Daniel "Doc" Jacobs. "Sixteen years after losing my leg while on deployment, I underwent a second leg amputation. The Fund was there from day one and has remained by my side throughout it all. Their support for my family and me has been instrumental as we continue to grapple with the wounds of war."

To commemorate 20 years of unwavering support, The Fund hosted a celebratory event on May 2nd at Camp Pendleton as a testament to the incredible resilience and strength of our combat-wounded service members, veterans, and military families.

Attendees listened to insightful speeches from distinguished military leaders like General Joseph Dunford alongside heartfelt testimonials from local combat-wounded service members who have been assisted by The Fund. Special guests included Bob and Renee Parsons, co-founders of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, who were honored for their steadfast support of The Fund. The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has partnered with The Fund to provide more than $100 million over 12 years in life-changing support to military families, ensuring the vital care of those who preserve our freedom. During their acceptance speech, Bob, a Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran, spoke passionately about mental health, PTSD, and his upcoming book, Fire in the Hole!: The Untold Story of My Traumatic Life and Explosive Success. Sharing more about the impact of PTSD, Renee spoke about the ripple effect of such trauma going well beyond the individual, illustrating the importance of supporting the entire family on their road to healing.

For more information about The Fund and its 20th anniversary, please visit thefund.org or contact Todd Merryman at [email protected] .

About Semper Fi & America's Fund:

Semper Fi & America's Fund cares for our Nation's critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families and was started in 2004 by military spouses who immediately jumped in to provide bedside support to wounded and injured service members returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Since then, it has provided more than $337 million in support to more than 33,000 service members. Now with 20 years of serving military families, it is considered one of the Nation's most trusted charities, one of only four veteran nonprofits to receive an A+ rating from CharityWatch, out of more than 45,000 organizations. Supporting all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, Semper Fi & America's Fund provides one-on-one case management, connection, and lifetime support. Today. Tomorrow. Together. Learn more at thefund.org .

