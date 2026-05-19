Semper Fi & America's Fund Launches $500,000 Unit Reunion Match Campaign to Help Veterans Reconnect and Heal

Dollar-for-dollar campaign will bring veterans together through Unit Reunions that foster healing, community, and long-term support

OCEANSIDE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semper Fi & America's Fund (The Fund) announced the launch of its Unit Reunion Match Campaign, a national fundraising effort aimed at reconnecting veterans through the healing power of Unit Reunions. Beginning May 18 and continuing through the summer, every donation made in support of The Fund's Unit Reunion program will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000 by a generous benefactor and longtime supporter of The Fund, helping unlock up to $1 million in total support.

The campaign comes at a time when many veterans continue to navigate the lasting impacts of military service, including post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, isolation, and other invisible wounds of war.

"The bonds formed in service do not end when our troops come home," said Karen Guenther, Founder and CEO of Semper Fi & America's Fund. "For many veterans, reconnecting with the people who stood beside them in combat can be profoundly healing. We have seen these reunions restore connection, renew hope, and remind our veterans they are never alone and never forgotten. Thanks to this generous matching challenge, even more veterans will have the opportunity to reconnect with their brothers and sisters in service and continue their healing journey together."

Through the Unit Reunion program, veterans are brought back together with the men and women they served alongside, often for the first time in years. The reunions are supported by The Fund's highly trained case managers, veteran-to-veteran leads, and visiting nurses, who help connect attendees to resources and care that support long-term recovery and well-being.

"Too many veterans continue to carry these burdens alone," said the benefactor of the campaign. "I wanted to support this campaign because these reunions are lifelines as much as they are gatherings. When veterans reconnect with their brothers and sisters in service, healing begins. I hope this matching challenge inspires Americans across the country to stand beside them."

Among those impacted by the program is retired Marine Brandon Dodson, who lost both legs after stepping on an improvised explosive device during his fifth deployment to Afghanistan.

"After my injury, there were a lot of moments where I could have felt completely alone," said Dodson. "The Fund was there for my family before I even came home. What Unit Reunions remind veterans is that the people who stood beside you then are still with you now. That connection matters more than most people realize."

The Fund says the need for support continues to grow as more veterans seek help years after leaving active duty. Since 2004, Semper Fi & America's Fund has provided more than $500 million in grants, programs, and services to over 40,000 combat-wounded, critically ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families. Veterans engaged with The Fund for three or more years demonstrate a 75% decrease in suicidal ideation, a 75% decrease in anxiety, a 75% decrease in housing insecurity, and an 80% decrease in substance abuse — all of which is the lasting impact of personalized, lifelong support.

Donations to the Unit Reunion Match Campaign can be made at www.thefund.org/unitreunionmatch2026

About Semper Fi & America's Fund

Semper Fi & America's Fund provides urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat-wounded, critically ill, and injured service members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. The Fund delivers comprehensive programs that ensure service members and their families have the support they need during recovery and throughout their lives.

Thefund.org

SOURCE Semper Fi & America's Fund