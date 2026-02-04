Semperis Acquires Identity Resilience Provider MightyID to Extend Identity Protection for Okta and Ping Multi-Cloud Environments

Expansion advances Semperis' mission to provide comprehensive identity resilience coverage across all major on-premises and cloud identity providers (IdPs).

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company, today announced the acquisition of MightyID, the best-of-breed identity resilience specialist for leading cloud identity providers Okta and Ping. This acquisition allows Semperis to extend true cyber resilience with identity-first security and crisis management across complex hybrid identity environments including Microsoft Active Directory (AD), Entra ID, Okta and Ping.

"This strategic move furthers our mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience," said Mickey Bresman, Semperis CEO. "Effective defense means resilience—not just prevention—so operations can continue, even under attack. This acquisition advances our leadership in identity-driven security and crisis management, helping organizations ensure mission continuity in the face of modern cyberattacks."

Named in Gartner's 2025 Guidance for Workforce Access Management, MightyID's capabilities span backup, restore, migration, and failover for cloud identity platforms and are designed to ensure that authentication and access continue even when primary systems experience problems.

"With MightyID joining Semperis, we're extending our comprehensive identity resilience across the identity fabric—the complex web of IdPs, apps, users, devices, and governance solutions that organizations manage," said Alex Weinert, Semperis Chief Product Officer. "That means stronger coverage across hybrid identity and multi-cloud environments, on prem or in the cloud, where an outage anywhere can become a business crisis everywhere."

The integration of MightyID into the Semperis identity resilience platform will deliver broad comprehensive capabilities for organizations managing hybrid identity systems:

Continuous exposure management to prevent sophisticated attacks that move laterally from on-prem identity systems to cloud environments

Automated remediation of malicious changes across the hybrid identity environment

Flexible, fast recovery of hybrid identity systems, with built-in fault tolerance to handle the chaotic incident response (IR) environment

Turnkey crisis management to accelerate return to normal business operations following an attack

"Combining MightyID's innovation in protecting cloud identity platforms with Semperis' established expertise in full-lifecycle identity resilience ultimately benefits any organization that needs to protect their complex, multi-cloud identity environments from attacks," said Chris Steinke, Chief Operating Officer, MightyID. "Given that hybrid AD and Entra ID environments are the infrastructure backbone for 90% of businesses worldwide, this move ensures a seamless, flexible approach to identity resilience that will protect organizations regardless of which cloud identity platform they choose.

