Semperis Will Join Heads of State, Ceos and Other Business Leaders for Cyber Future Dialogue During the World Economic Forum

As global leaders gather for the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 19-23, Semperis leadership will be attending the Cyber Future Dialogue 2026, running in parallel to WEF, to ensure that cybersecurity continues to be at the center of the global economic agenda.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company, today announced that the company will participate in the Cyber Future Dialogue 2026, January 20-21, that runs in parallel with the World Economic Forum (WEF). During the Cyber Future Dialogue, Midnight in the War Room—the groundbreaking documentary on cyberwar and the plight of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)—will be shown, followed by a panel discussion on resilience and the emotional and psychological toll of cyber defense.

"Cyber war has no borders, and as Midnight in the War Room illustrates, human and economic costs are no longer theoretical. CISOs and their teams are on the front lines of cybersecurity and bring intense focus to accomplishing their missions together with others engaged in such work. The Cyber Future Dialogue 2026 highlights a time when collaboration and technical expertise must meet the urgency of the war room. By bringing Midnight in the War Room to the Davos audience, the Cyber Future Foundation seeks to broaden understanding and dialogue and to impress upon the audience that our interconnected future is defined by increased growth, security, and collaboration in cyberspace, not by the chaos of digital conflict," said General (Ret.) David Petraeus.

Recently, Semperis and Black Hat announced that the world premiere of the groundbreaking film will take place Wednesday, August 5, 2026, during Black Hat USA, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The film features leading voices in cybersecurity and national security who have long shaped conversations on Black Hat stages, including Chris Inglis, first U.S. National Cyber Director; Jen Easterly, former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA); and Joe Tidy, Cyber Correspondent at the BBC. Additional contributors include General (Ret.) David Petraeus, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); Marcus Hutchins, the security researcher who helped stop WannaCry; and Professor Mary Aiken, world-renowned cyber psychologist.

"We are excited to welcome Semperis and other delegates to the Cyber Future Dialogue 2026, as their groundbreaking documentary is a must- watch film that focuses not only on cyber conflict, but the commitment public and private sector defenders make to protect our digital infrastructure. The mission of the film is perfectly aligned with the Dialogue because it ensures that cyber is treated with the urgency it needs and cyber discussions become foundational boardroom mandates," said Val Mukherjee, Founder and Chairman, Cyber Future Foundation.

"The Cyber Future Dialogue brings together the best and brightest minds from both public and private sector organizations and government experts to help elevate the importance of cybersecurity into board rooms," said Thomas LeDuc, Chief Marketing Officer at Semperis and Executive Producer of the film. "CISOs and defenders are under constant fire from nation states and other cyber adversaries, ultimately taking an emotional toll on their professional and private lives."

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis' AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast, and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,000 organizations—over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

