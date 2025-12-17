Semperis and CGS CyberDefense Partner to Strengthen Enterprise Cyber Resilience

News provided by

Semperis

Dec 17, 2025, 09:00 ET

Partnership will help global organizations increase resilience and GRC to accelerate crisis response and achieve audit-ready compliance.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, a provider of AI-powered identity security and cyber resilience, today announced a partnership with CGS CyberDefense (CGS), a leading provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions and advisory services. The partnership combines Semperis' Ready1 crisis management platform with CGS's expertise in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC). Organizations can leverage CGS's advisory expertise alongside the Ready1 platform to improve coordination, streamline regulatory-ready reporting, and strengthen audit defensibility and overall preparedness.

"Cyberattacks don't check your calendar—they hit when you're at your weakest," said Marty Momdjian, Semperis EVP and Ready1 GM. "In moments of crisis, it is not about rising to the occasion but falling back on the strength of your preparation. We are excited to combine the power of Ready1 with CGS's proven expertise in governance and assurance, which will enable organizations to coordinate responses and restore systems safely and efficiently."

Today, many organizations struggle to respond to cyber threats. Despite widespread claims of cyber preparedness, most organizations are not battle-ready when it matters. According to Semperis' State of Enterprise Cyber Crisis Readiness study, while 96% of organizations have a cyber crisis response plan, over 70% experienced at least one high-impact cyber event in the past 12 months. Cross-team communication gaps, out-of-date response plans, staffing shortages, and an overload of disparate tools remain top blockers that slow response and increase downtime.

"Partnering with Semperis reflects our commitment to aligning with industry leaders who share our vision of proactive and resilient cybersecurity," said Chris Correia, CEO, CGS CyberDefense. "As identity becomes the new perimeter, protecting Active Directory is mission critical. Semperis' innovation and proven expertise perfectly complement our mission to deliver end-to-end protection for our clients and drive business resiliency."

To learn more about Semperis, visit www.semperis.com.
To learn more about CGS CyberDefense, visit: https://cgscyberdefense.com.

About CGS CyberDefense
CGS CyberDefense is a cybersecurity advisory and solutions firm that helps organizations mature their cyber programs, reduce risk, and build resilience. With a focus on executive alignment, measurable impact, and practical execution, CGS partners with clients to address today's threats while preparing for tomorrow's challenges. To learn more about CGS CyberDefense, visit https://cgscyberdefense.com/.

About Semperis  
Semperis protects critical enterprise identity services for security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis' AI-powered technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. 

As part of its mission to be a force for good, Semperis offers a variety of cyber community resources, including the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) ConferenceHIP Podcast, and free identity security tools Purple Knight and Forest Druid. Semperis is a privately owned, international company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, supporting the world's biggest brands and government agencies, with customers in more than 40 countries.  

Learn more: https://www.semperis.com
Follow us: Blog / LinkedIn / X / Facebook / YouTube 

Media Contact:
Bill Keeler  
Senior Director, PR & Comms  
Semperis  
[email protected]  

SOURCE Semperis

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Semperis Named Security Partner of the Year in Cohesity FY2025 Partner Awards

Semperis Named Security Partner of the Year in Cohesity FY2025 Partner Awards

Semperis, a provider of AI-powered identity security and cyber resilience, has been named by Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, as its ...
NEW Semperis Study Reveals that the Majority of Ransomware Attacks Continue to Occur During Holidays and Weekends

NEW Semperis Study Reveals that the Majority of Ransomware Attacks Continue to Occur During Holidays and Weekends

Semperis, a leading provider of AI-powered identity security and cyber resilience, today released results from a global ransomware study underscoring ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics