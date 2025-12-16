Semperis Named Security Partner of the Year in Cohesity FY2025 Partner Awards

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, a provider of AI-powered identity security and cyber resilience, has been named by Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, as its Security Partner of the Year in the FY2025 Cohesity Partner Awards.

The annual awards celebrate partners who demonstrate exceptional commitment to helping organizations strengthen cyber resilience, accelerate recovery, and unlock greater value from their data through Cohesity's modern, AI-powered platform.

"Semperis is honored to be named Cohesity's global Security Partner of the Year as our partnership is setting a new standard for cyber resilience," said Eric Purcell, SVP, Global Partner Sales and Alliances. "Together with Cohesity, we are modernizing cyber resilience that goes beyond traditional backups. This ensures that critical identity systems like Active Directory are clean, verifiable, and instantly recoverable, allowing companies to shave days off recovery time and minimize downtime."

Semperis and Cohesity recently announced a groundbreaking offering—Cohesity Identity Resilience, powered by Semperis—which unifies data and identity resilience to help enterprises defend critical Microsoft Active Directory assets from cyberattack. Now available for purchase from Cohesity, the solution enables companies to proactively harden defenses, recover rapidly, and conduct comprehensive post-attack forensic investigations to maintain operational resilience when foundational identity systems are targeted.

"Cohesity would like to recognize Semperis for their exceptional contributions," said Kit Beall, Chief Revenue Officer, Cohesity. "As a partner-first company, Cohesity is proud to collaborate with this incredible community, which enables our mission to protect, secure, and provide insights into the world's data. My warmest congratulations to this year's winners for exemplifying excellence in enabling organizations to strengthen their cyber resilience and increase control over their data security challenges."

The Cohesity Partner Awards honor top-performing partners whose leadership, innovation, and deep engagement in the Cohesity ecosystem drive strong customer outcomes. Recipients are recognized for excellence in revenue growth, adoption of the Cohesity platform, technical expertise, and strategic delivery of modern data security capabilities.

