Semperis Appoints Tom Linckens to its Strategic Advisory Board

The former CIO of the Bertelsmann Group will support the next phase of growth in the DACH and EMEA regions

HOBOKEN, N.J. and FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis response company, today appointed Tom Linckens to its Strategic Advisory Board. In his role, Linckens will support the company's mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience by strengthening hybrid identity threat detection, response, and recovery capabilities, focusing on the DACH and EMEA regions.

Linckens previously served in a variety of senior executive level positions, including as CIO of Bertelsmann and Henkel, overseeing hundreds of business units and more than 100,000 employees worldwide. Since 2019, Linckens has served as an advisor to many companies, helping them tighten organizational structures and better understand how AI can be used to improve business challenges.

"When identity systems are compromised, business continuity is disrupted, revenue losses pile up and critical infrastructure failures can lead to catastrophic losses," said Linckens. "Semperis' products and services are best-in-class, and it is no wonder the company is experiencing rapid growth across DACH and EMEA. There is no bigger challenge today for corporations than protecting their digital infrastructure and I look forward to supporting Semperis' mission of fortifying hybrid identity systems, such as Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta and Ping, from the never-ending cyber threats."

"Tom is a proven leader and cyber resilience advocate. He will play a vital role in the coming months in brokering conversations with enterprises facing a constant and persistent threat to their hybrid identity systems. We all look forward to working closely with him to help organizations increase their cyber resilience, an essential step in maintaining business continuity across their networks," said Mickey Bresman, CEO of Semperis.

Linckens joins a distinguished list of Semperis strategic advisors, including General (Ret.) David Petraeus, former CIA Director; Chris Inglis, the first U.S. National Cyber Director; Malcolm Turnbull, former Australian Prime Minister; Simon Hodgkinson, former bp CISO; and Todd Greene, Advocate Health CISO.

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments —including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta — Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity attacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures can escalate into widespread business crises. Semperis' AI-powered platform combines defense along the identity lifecycle with crisis management: It strengthens identity infrastructure, detects and mitigates active threats, enables fast, trusted recovery, and supports secure out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted — all strengthened by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) conference and podcast, as well as free identity security tools such as Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,000 organizations — over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies — rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: https://www.semperis.com

Follow us: Blog / LinkedIn / X / Facebook / YouTube

Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Senior Director, PR & Comms

Semperis

[email protected]

SOURCE Semperis