Semperis Named to CRN's 2026 Security 100 List

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company, today announced that it has been named to the CRN® 2026 Security 100 list, a prestigious ranking of security vendors committed to working with channel partners to help organizations defend against cyber threats. In addition, Eric Purcell, Semperis' Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances, has been named a 2026 CRN Channel Chief, recognizing his leadership and commitment to partner success.

Semperis received recognition for prioritizing identity in its cyber resilience strategy and for its entirely channel-focused sales approach. This method allows partners to provide unique and effective security solutions for clients managing intricate hybrid and multi-cloud identity systems.

This recognition comes on the heels of Semperis' acquisition of MightyID, a best-of-breed identity resilience provider for Okta and Ping. The acquisition significantly expands Semperis' platform to deliver comprehensive identity resilience. The move creates new opportunities for partners to support customers with diverse identity architectures while accelerating deployment, recovery readiness, and time-to-value.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our partner ecosystem and the outcomes our partners deliver every day," said Purcell. "Semperis was built on a partner-first model and we are focused on helping partners build a profitable identity security and crisis management practice. With the addition of MightyID, we're extending those opportunities across the full identity landscape, giving partners even greater ability to drive value, resilience, and long-term customer trust."

The CRN 2026 Security 100 recognition is the latest in a series of industry honors for Semperis, reflecting the company's rapid growth, innovation, and workplace culture. Semperis was recently named one of Dun's 100 Best HighTech Companies, recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of its Best Workplaces for four consecutive years and was named to Deloitte's Technology's Fast 500 for the sixth consecutive year.

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis' AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,000 organizations—over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

