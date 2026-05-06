Semperis' Identity-Driven Security Platform Now Available Through Carahsoft's SEWP V and ITES-SW2 Contracts

Contract addition expands availability of hybrid identity security solutions for public sector agencies

HOBOKEN, N.J. and RESTON, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis Government Solutions, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis response company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Semperis' Identity Resilience Platform has been added to Carahsoft's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V) and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

This addition enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide Semperis' solutions to federal, state and local governments and educational institutions, helping advance Zero Trust architecture, strengthen Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) programs and operationalize the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

Hybrid identity systems are used by more than 90% of organizations and remain prime targets for nation-state-sponsored threat groups. Across the public sector, cyberattacks are intensifying and identity systems are frequently targeted. Compromise of these systems can disrupt mission-critical applications, leading to massive disruptions of government services.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with the addition of Semperis U.S. Government solutions to Carahsoft's SEWP V and ITES-SW2 contracts, giving federal, state and local agencies the opportunity to bolster the security of their hybrid identity systems," said Randall Belknap, Semperis General Manager of Federal. "Cyber resilience is now a core priority. Securing and rapidly recovering malware-free Active Directory in minutes to hours—versus days to weeks—is a necessity for reducing cyber risk and improving business continuity."

With Semperis' addition to Carahsoft's contract vehicles, government agencies, including the U.S. Department of War (DoW), have streamlined access to its identity-driven cyber resilience portfolio, which combines identity threat detection and response (ITDR), automated hardening and recovery, identity forensics and incident response (IFIR) services and crisis-response tools.

Semperis Government Solutions defines identity resilience as full-lifecycle coverage—before, during, and after a cyberattack—by closing identity attack paths, detecting "low and slow" identity abuse, enabling clean and rapid recovery of compromised identity systems and supporting post-attack forensics to prevent reinfection. Through partnerships with companies such as Cohesity, Semperis provides the foundation for an end-to-end identity resilience strategy with automated, malware-free backups; immutable, air-gapped storage; and simplified management.

"Through our SEWP V and ITES-SW2 contracts, government agencies can more easily access Semperis' solutions to strengthen their identity systems and better defend against evolving threats," said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "The company's platform enables agencies to enhance cyber resilience by protecting against cyberattacks, data breaches and operational errors. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to expanding our collaboration with Semperis to deliver advanced identity security solutions to the public sector."

Semperis' solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 214-4790 or [email protected]. Learn more about Semperis' solutions here.

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Semperis Government Solutions

Semperis Government Solutions is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies. Purpose-built for hybrid identity environments including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta, Semperis Government Solutions helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks. More than 1,200 organizations rely on Semperis, which is headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., and serves customers in more than 40 countries. Learn more at www.semperis.com.

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Bill Keeler

Semperis

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SOURCE Semperis