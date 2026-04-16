Semperis Names Hack The Box to Midnight in the War Room Action Partner Network to Amplify Global Cyber Resilience Efforts

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis response company, today named Hack The Box, the global leader in AI-powered cybersecurity readiness, as an Action Partner for Midnight in the War Room, the groundbreaking documentary on cyberwar. Hack the Box has grown a global community of over 4.3 million members, enabling organizations to validate resilience, mitigate breach risk and develop cyber talent.

The global premiere of Midnight in the War Room will be Wednesday, August 5 at Black Hat USA, the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The film captures the human stories and high‑stakes pressures facing CISOs and other cyber defenders as they confront escalating threats across an increasingly volatile digital landscape.

"Hack The Box is excited to become a Midnight in the War Room Action Partner to help turn the film's stories into hands-on readiness so CISOs and their teams can practice, fail safely, and ultimately win when it counts in the real war room," said Christine Bartlett, SVP Marketing at Hack The Box. "Every day, as cyber threats evolve and AI reshapes both attack and defense, cyber teams quietly carry out acts of heroism that never make the headlines, shielding critical systems from relentless attacks and playing an essential but largely invisible role in safeguarding national security."

Semperis' Midnight in the War Room explores the human cost of cyber conflict and the relentless pressure facing global cyber defenders. In addition to Hack The Box, numerous organizations—including Black Hat, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) and Cyber Future Foundation—have joined an international community of defenders to promote the documentary.

Additional Action Partners include:

Digital Defense Alliance Singapore (DDAS)

Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT)

InfraGard

Cyber Future Foundation (CFF)

ISC²

Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)

Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA)

Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC)

Michigan Council of Women in Technology (MCWT)

Oil and Natural Gas Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ONE-ISAC)

Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance (ACTRA)

Grand Canyon University (GCU) Cyber Center of Excellence

"We are excited to partner with Semperis on Midnight in the War Room, the revelatory documentary that focuses not only on cyber conflict but also the commitment public and private sector defenders make to protect our digital infrastructure," said Val Mukherjee, Founder and Chairman, Cyber Future Foundation. "The film is perfectly aligned with our mission because it ensures that cyber is treated with the urgency it needs."

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is the leading cyber readiness platform for the agentic era, battle-testing and upskilling both humans and AI agents to enhance organizational cyber resilience. Trusted by the Fortune 500, government agencies, and MSSPs, the platform delivers threat-informed learning paths consisting of real-world scenarios in gamified labs and live-fire simulations that build and validate offensive and defensive cyber capabilities. With a loyal community of more than 4 million members and 800+ enterprise customers, Hack The Box empowers teams and intelligent systems alike to strengthen cyber defenses and reduce breach risk effectively. For more information, visit hackthebox.com.

About Action Partners

Action Partners are cyber and technology groups, associations, and alliances—regional, global, or industry‑specific—that co-promote Midnight in the War Room within their networks, including CISOs, CIOs, policymakers, and researchers. This model is not pay‑to‑play; there is no fee to participate, and partners do not pay for placement or involvement. Participation is driven solely by a shared commitment to elevate cyber resilience, strengthen community awareness, and amplify the film's impact.

Each Action Partner represents a network of hundreds or thousands of cybersecurity professionals who will see the film, share it, and drive meaningful conversations around resilience and defender well‑being. This distributed model multiplies visibility, credibility, and field‑level influence, enabling large‑scale awareness without barriers—benefiting both the film and partner communities.

Midnight in the War Room is produced by Semperis Media and filmed across North America and Europe. For information on becoming an Action Partner, contact [email protected].

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta, and Ping Identity—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis' AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast, and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,200 organizations—including 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: semperis.com

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Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Semperis

Senior Director, PR & Comms

[email protected]

SOURCE Semperis