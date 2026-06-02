Semperis Named to 2026 Inc. Best Workplaces, Marking Fifth Consecutive Year

The company is recognized for fostering a people-first culture while advancing cyber resilience worldwide.

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis response company today announced it has been named one of the 2026 Inc. Best Workplaces. The annual list recognizes organizations across North America that foster exceptional company culture, deep employee engagement, and growth opportunities.

"At Semperis, our culture is built on the belief that doing the right thing—for our customers, our colleagues, and our communities—creates lasting impact. That mindset shapes how we work together, how we support one another's growth, and how we help organizations around the world strengthen cyber resilience," said Mickey Bresman, CEO, Semperis. "We are honored to be recognized by Inc. Best Workplaces for the fifth consecutive year because it reflects the passion, collaboration, and purpose our employees bring to Semperis every day—and our shared commitment to be a force for good."

Semperis continues to earn industry recognition for its innovation and leadership in the cybersecurity space. The company was recently named to CRN's 2026 Security 100 list and Eric Purcell, Semperis' Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, was named a 2026 CRN Channel Chief, recognizing his leadership and commitment to partner success. The company has been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for six consecutive years. Its Purple Knight community tool, a free security assessment solution designed to identify vulnerabilities in Microsoft Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta, has been endorsed by leading cyber agencies from the Five Eyes Alliance nations, including the NSA and CISA.

Inc. selected this year's honorees from thousands of submissions, evaluating each company through a comprehensive employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. The assessment measured leadership effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Each organization's benefits were also audited to determine its overall score and ranking.

To learn more about life at Semperis and explore open roles, visit https://www.semperis.com/life-at-semperis/.

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta, and Ping—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis' AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast, and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,000 organizations—including over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: semperis.com

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Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Senior Director, PR & Comms

Semperis

[email protected]

SOURCE Semperis