Semperis Takes Center Stage at Infosec Europe 2026

Highlights include a panel featuring Simon Hodgkinson, Grace Cassy, Sarah Armstrong-Smith and Jesse McGraw on the making of Midnight in the War Room.

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis response company, today announced its week of events, demos and conversations at Infosecurity Europe, June 2-4, at Excel London.

Semperis has a major multilayered presence at Infosecurity Europe—spanning executive meetings, stand presence, customer and partner events, speaking sessions, media engagements and thought leadership programming. One of the week's highlights is the panel The Importance of Human Resilience During Cyber War: Inside the Making of Midnight in the War Room, Tuesday, June 2, 4:30-5:00 pm in the Resilience and Cyber Risk Theatre. The full-length feature film explores the escalating cyber conflict between nation states, criminal groups, and the defenders on the front lines of cyber war: the Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) safeguarding the world's critical systems.

Semperis will be exhibiting at stand B118. Defenders can stop by to learn about the company's award-winning products and services, the recent acquisition of MightyID—which expands identity resilience coverage to Okta and Ping—and the making of Midnight in the War Room.

Tuesday, June 2

10:35am – 11:00am

Session: Compliance at the Speed of a Crisis: A Practical Framework for Meeting Global Regulatory Requirements Under Pressure

Speaker: Courtney Guss, Semperis Director of Crisis Management

Location: Cyber Strategies stage

1:00pm – 2:00pm

Midnight in the War Room Cast Member Meet and Greet: Jesse McGraw, aka Ghost Exodus

Location: Semperis stand B118, Excel London

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Midnight in the War Room Cast Member Meet and Greet: Sarah Armstrong-Smith, author and keynote speaker

Location: Semperis stand B118, Excel London

4:30pm – 5:00pm

Session: The Importance of Human Resilience During Cyber War: Inside the Making of Midnight in the War Room

Moderator: Simon Hodgkinson

Panelists: Grace Cassy, Sarah Armstrong-Smith, Jesse McGraw

Location: Resilience and Cyber Risk Theatre

1:00pm – 7:00pm

Partner event: Cyber Bus with Cyber Fusion Distribution

Infosec Cyber Bus | Semperis

Location: Herocia Bus, Royal Victoria Dock London, E16 1FA.

Wednesday, June 3

1:00pm – 2:00pm

Midnight in the War Room Cast Member Meet and Greet: Joe Tidy, BBC Cyber Correspondent

Location: Semperis stand B118, Excel London

1:00pm – 3:00pm

'Enter the War Room' Tabletop Exercise

The tabletop exercise is an immersive 90-minute red team/blue team tabletop exercise that drops participants into a fast-moving, multi-stage attack on Acme Grocers, one of the UK's largest supermarket chains.

Working alongside reformed hackers and defenders from UK government, law enforcement, and the private sector, teams will stress-test detection, decision-making, cross-functional communication, and executive escalation under pressure. This is a simulation only—no real hacking—but a realistic, high-impact environment to expose blind spots and sharpen crisis playbooks.

Location: Aloft Hotel

4:00pm – 4:25pm

Session: Curious, Genius, Sociopathic AI Agents Are Coming for Your Identity System: Here's What to Do About It

Speaker: Greg Kinasewitz, Semperis Director of Product Management

Location: Technology Showcase Theatre

5:30pm – 11:30pm

Charity event: Cyber House Party Infosec Afterparty raising money for the NSPCC and The Cyber Helpline Cyber House Party Infosec 2026 Tickets, Wednesday 3 June • 5:30 PM - 11:30 PM | Eventbrite

Location: The Fox, 2 Western Gateway, London E16 1DR

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta and Ping—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis' AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast, and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,000 organizations—including over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: semperis.com

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Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Senior Director, PR & Comms

Semperis

[email protected]

SOURCE Semperis