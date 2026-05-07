Semperis Names John Podboy Chief Information Security Officer

Podboy will support Semperis' next phase of growth with a sharpened focus on risk, resilience, compliance, and agentic AI–driven cyber defense.

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis response company, today announced the appointment of John Podboy as Chief Information Security Officer. With more than 15 years of experience spanning cybersecurity, technology management, digital transformation, risk, and resilience,

Podboy has led large-scale security programs for federal agencies and global brands across retail, manufacturing, industrial, technology, media, and financial services. At Semperis, he will draw on his deep knowledge of the AI era and the escalating risks posed by an increasingly dynamic threat landscape.

"I am excited to join Semperis to help deepen both our internal and product security posture as we continue to scale and innovate for our customers," said Podboy. "Semperis takes an identity-first approach to ransomware security, increasingly infused with AI-driven detection and response, helping organizations strengthen the resilience of their identity systems and crisis response processes to speed operational recovery in the event of an attack."

Podboy brings a unique understanding of the business need for true resilience, heightened by his experience in leadership roles at organizations such as Fifth Third Bank, First Citizens Bank, Thomson Reuters and GE Digital, where he focused on building and scaling security programs that protect critical assets while supporting business growth.

A transformational cybersecurity leader, Podboy is known for turning complex strategy into clear, executable plans that empower teams and drive measurable business outcomes. He has scaled innovative security solutions across Fortune 100 organizations, accelerating growth, mitigating risk, and strengthening enterprise security postures while positioning security as a driver of business value and a seamless part of the user experience.

"John's work scaling innovative security solutions across Fortune 100 organizations—accelerating growth, mitigating risk, and strengthening enterprise security postures—makes him a terrific addition to our leadership team," said Sharon Vardi, Semperis Chief Operating Officer. "He has a strong record of building programs that put identity at the center of cybersecurity strategy. With John on board, we are further strengthening our commitment to help customers protect their hybrid identity environments and recover quickly when attacks happen."

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta, and Ping Identity—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis' AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast, and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,200 organizations—including over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: semperis.com

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Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Semperis

Senior Director, PR & Comms

[email protected]

SOURCE Semperis