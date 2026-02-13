Semperis Opens Call for Papers for HIP Conference 2026 in Nashville, TN September 8-10

Acclaimed conference unites world's preeminent experts in Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta security

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis , the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company today announced the call for papers for its annual Hybrid Identity Protection Conference (HIP Conf), taking place September 8-10 in Nashville, TN. Submission deadline is Friday, March 13.

HIP Conf 26 unites the leading experts in Active Directory (AD), Entra ID, Okta and Ping Identity. These specialists, who operate at the intersection of identity and security, will deliver technical presentations, participate in panel discussions, and network with attendees.

"In recent years, identity has become a primary target of cyberattacks and the organizational first and last line of defense. Companies are striving to implement identity-first security as part of their organizational resiliency plan," said Mickey Bresman, Semperis CEO. "At this year's HIP Conference, our theme of 'Redefining Resilience' will inspire sessions and interactions with leading identity experts to help organizations secure their hybrid architectures and achieve true cyber resilience. Simply put, operational resilience cannot be achieved if cyber resilience is not solved first."

What does it take to achieve true resilience? This year at HIP Conf we're exploring how organizations can grow through any circumstance by Redefining Resilience. From your core operations to your digital ecosystem, resilience is the engine of sustainable growth. But you can't build a resilient future on a shaky foundation—it all starts with strong identity security. Join us as we bridge the gap between surviving and thriving.

Unlike broader cybersecurity conferences, HIP Conf is purpose-built for practitioners managing and defending hybrid identity environments — making it a must-attend for identity-first defenders. Last year's event drew more than 400 identity-focused practitioners from enterprises and government agencies.

Past HIP Conf speakers include cybersecurity industry thought leaders such as:

General David Petraeus (Ret.), former CIA Director and partner at KKR

Chris Inglis, former U.S. National Cyber Director

Jen Easterly, RSAC CSO and former CISA Director

Professor Mary Aiken

Alex Weinert, Semperis Chief Product Officer

Simon Hodgkinson, former CISO, bp

Abstracts should be 200–300 words and geared toward a technical practitioner audience. Both returning and first-time speakers are encouraged to apply. To submit a speaking abstract for HIP Conf 26, visit: HIP Conf 26 Call for Papers Submission

To register for HIP Conf 26, visit: https://go.semperis.com/hip-conf-26-save-the-date-reg.html.

