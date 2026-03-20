Semperis Takes Center Stage at RSAC 2026

Highlights include a keynote panel featuring Jen Easterly, Chris Inglis, Sarah Gosler,

and Chase Cunningham on the making of Midnight in the War Room.

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis response company, today announced its week of events, demos and conversations at RSAC 2026 Conference, March 23-26.

Semperis has a major multilayered presence at RSAC 2026 — spanning executive meetings, booth presence, customer and partner events, speaking sessions, media engagements and thought leadership programming. One of the week's highlights is the keynote panel "The Evolution of Cyber War: Inside the Making of Midnight in the War Room," Thursday, March 26, 12:20 pm, at the Yerba Buena Center. The full-length feature film explores the escalating cyber conflict between nation states, criminal groups, and the defenders on the front lines of cyber war: the Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) safeguarding the world's critical systems.

Throughout the week, the Semperis Identity Resilience Briefing Center in the lobby of the W Hotel will be open with prospect, customer and partner meetings taking place. In addition, during expo hall hours, Semperis will be exhibiting in Booth 3324 | RSAC Expo Hall South. Defenders can stop by to learn about the company's award-winning products and services and the recent acquisition of MightyID, which expands identity resilience coverage to Okta and Ping, and the making of Midnight in the War Room.

Attendees have numerous opportunities to meet Semperis throughout the week.

Monday, March 23

10:50 am – Piper Sandler Cybersecurity CEO Summit | Four Seasons Hotel

Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman and Cohesity CEO Sanjay Poonen are participating in a panel discussion on data security and identity resilience.

Tuesday, March 24

Midnight in the War Room Cast Member Meet and Greet: Semperis Booth 3324 | RSAC Expo Hall South

11:00 am – John Hammond, cybersecurity industry researcher and educator

2:00 pm – Marcus Hutchins, aka MalwareTech, who stopped the 2017 WannaCry attack

4:30 pm – Semperis Partner Social | Semperis Identity Resilience Center, W Hotel

9:00 pm – Secure the Mic hosted by Valence Security and sponsored by Semperis at Pandora Karaoke, 50 Mason Street, San Francisco

Wednesday, March 25

Midnight in the War Room Cast Member Meet and Greet: Semperis Booth 3324 | RSAC Expo Hall South

11:00 am – Meet Jen Easterly, RSAC CEO and former CISA Director

2:00 pm – Tim Brown, former CISO Solar Winds

9:00 am - 5:00 pm – RSAC Identity Day | Hack the Box's Booth 967 | RSAC Expo Hall South

Hack the Box and Semperis are co-hosting an all-day Active Directory hardening challenge. The challenge will showcase how AD mastery and technology work together to drive resilience. Participants can discuss the difficulty of the challenge—and how Semperis Purple Knight and Semperis Active Directory Forest Recovery simplify it.

Thursday, March 26

12:20 pm – Keynote Panel | Yerba Buena Center

"The Evolution of Cyber War: Inside the Making of Midnight in the War Room"

Are we in a cyber cold war? This session explores the visceral toll on CISOs defending a borderless frontier. We confront the grooming of teens into cybercrime and explore how to execute a 180-turn for youth talent to move beyond IT to a collective social duty that will improve resilience. Join us for an unvarnished look at human struggle, courage and resilience on the digital front line.

Moderator: Jen Easterly

Panelists: Chris Inglis, Sarah Gosler, Chase Cunningham

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta and Ping—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis' AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast, and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,000 organizations—over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: semperis.com

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Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Senior Director, PR & Comms

Semperis

[email protected]

SOURCE Semperis