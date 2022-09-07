Sempra Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra ( NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $1.145 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable Oct. 15, 2022, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 23, 2022.

Sempra's board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend of $24.375 per share on the company's 4.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, which is payable Oct. 15, 2022, to Series C preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 1, 2022.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have 20,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to nearly 40 million consumers. With more than $72 billion in total assets at the end of 2021, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America helping some of the world's leading economies move to cleaner sources of energy. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture focused on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

