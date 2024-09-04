Sempra Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

News provided by

Sempra

Sep 04, 2024, 20:45 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.62 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable Oct. 15, 2024, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 26, 2024.

Sempra's board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend of $24.375 per share on the company's 4.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, which is payable Oct. 15, 2024, to Series C preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 1, 2024.

About Sempra

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

SOURCE Sempra

Also from this source

Sempra Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for Sustainable Business Practices

Sempra Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for Sustainable Business Practices

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) continues to achieve recognition for its sustainable business practices, ranking on the prestigious FTSE4Good Index...
Sempra Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

Sempra Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today reported second-quarter 2024 earnings, prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics