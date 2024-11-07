Sempra Declares Common Dividend

News provided by

Sempra

Nov 07, 2024, 19:11 ET

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.62 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable Jan. 15, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 5, 2024.

About Sempra
Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

SOURCE Sempra

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Sempra Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

Sempra Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today reported third-quarter 2024 earnings, prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles...
Sempra Earns Perfect Score on CPA-Zicklin Index

Sempra Earns Perfect Score on CPA-Zicklin Index

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been recognized as a Trendsetter for the ninth consecutive year for its civic transparency by the Center for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics