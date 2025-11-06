Sempra Declares Common Dividend

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.645 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable Jan. 15, 2026, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 11, 2025.

About Sempra
Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

