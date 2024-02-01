Sempra Named One of World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine

News provided by

Sempra

01 Feb, 2024, 16:12 ET

2024 recognition marks Sempra's 14th consecutive year on Fortune's list

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2024 by Fortune Magazine, marking the 14th year the company has been recognized as a top global business with strong corporate reputation.

Continue Reading
Sempra Recognized Among World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine
Sempra Recognized Among World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies, underscoring the strength of Sempra's high-performance culture and progress in building a leading North American energy infrastructure company," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "Sempra is committed to delivering energy with purpose and building modern energy networks that connect people to safe, reliable and cleaner energy." 

Sempra's three growth platforms – Sempra California, Sempra Texas and Sempra Infrastructure – help deliver energy to 40 million consumers, representing roughly 10% of the U.S. population. Sempra's regulated utilities have been recognized for leadership in safety, sustainability, and grid reliability. Other areas of recognition include wildfire prevention and furthering the adoption of cleaner fuels like renewable natural gas and hydrogen. Its infrastructure business is helping improve energy security and the decarbonization of the power sector globally through liquefied natural gas exports, clean power and proposed net-zero projects throughout North America. Sempra's continued designation as a World's Most Admired company reflects these ongoing efforts to fulfill people's energy needs and modernize infrastructure for a cleaner future.

To select companies for the annual World's Most Admired Companies list, Fortune partnered with Korn Ferry to ask executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

SOURCE Sempra

Also from this source

Sempra to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings February 27

Sempra to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings February 27

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings by 7 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 27. The announcement will...
Sempra Named One of The Wall Street Journal's Best-Managed Companies for 2023

Sempra Named One of The Wall Street Journal's Best-Managed Companies for 2023

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has again made The Wall Street Journal and Drucker Institute's annual 250 Best Managed Companies list for 2023. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.