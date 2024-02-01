Sempra Named One of World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine

2024 recognition marks Sempra's 14th consecutive year on Fortune's list

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2024 by Fortune Magazine, marking the 14th year the company has been recognized as a top global business with strong corporate reputation.

Sempra Recognized Among World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies, underscoring the strength of Sempra's high-performance culture and progress in building a leading North American energy infrastructure company," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "Sempra is committed to delivering energy with purpose and building modern energy networks that connect people to safe, reliable and cleaner energy."

Sempra's three growth platforms – Sempra California, Sempra Texas and Sempra Infrastructure – help deliver energy to 40 million consumers, representing roughly 10% of the U.S. population. Sempra's regulated utilities have been recognized for leadership in safety, sustainability, and grid reliability. Other areas of recognition include wildfire prevention and furthering the adoption of cleaner fuels like renewable natural gas and hydrogen. Its infrastructure business is helping improve energy security and the decarbonization of the power sector globally through liquefied natural gas exports, clean power and proposed net-zero projects throughout North America. Sempra's continued designation as a World's Most Admired company reflects these ongoing efforts to fulfill people's energy needs and modernize infrastructure for a cleaner future.

To select companies for the annual World's Most Admired Companies list, Fortune partnered with Korn Ferry to ask executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

SOURCE Sempra