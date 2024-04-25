Sempra Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been named to Forbes Best Employers for Diversity in 2024, marking the sixth consecutive year the company has earned a spot on the annual list recognizing strong workforce development and employee engagement practices.

"At Sempra, we recognize that business performance starts with a high-performance culture — one that is anchored in safety, operational excellence and employee development – and continuously strengthened by the diversity of our employees' backgrounds and experiences," said Deborah Martin, vice president of people and culture and chief diversity officer of Sempra. "We have created a workplace where our employees can feel secure sharing their unique opinions, perspectives and insights. It is an environment where ideas and innovation thrive, powering our journey to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company."

Sempra strives to cultivate a working environment of understanding and belonging through direct engagement with employees including nearly two dozen dynamic and active employee resource groups and local diversity and inclusion councils, enterprise-wide events covering topics such as allyship and mental health awareness, and training focused on inclusive leadership.

Sempra has been consistently recognized for its responsible business practices and high-performance culture, including earning a place in the JUST 100 list by CNBC and JUST Capital, Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, The Wall Street Journal's list of Best-Managed Companies and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

The Best Employers for Diversity 2024, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., were identified in an independent survey from a sample of over 170,000 U.S.-based employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The evaluation was based on personal recommendations, public recommendations and other key performance indicators. Extensive research was carried out to evaluate how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best-practices, including representation, accountability and communication, internal initiatives, and external involvement.

