Sempra recognized among 'America’s Best Employers for Company Culture' by Forbes

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) today announced it has been named one of "America's Best Employers for Company Culture" by Forbes, recognition that reflects the company's commitment to building a workplace where people grow, innovate and shape the future of energy.

"At Sempra, there is a strong commitment to building a high-performance culture. That is because efforts to modernize energy systems to serve the needs of customers demand exceptional talent and a culture that empowers every individual to thrive," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Sempra. "By investing in our high-performance culture, we're advancing our business while helping shape a brighter, more resilient future for our stakeholders. We're honored that Forbes recognizes Sempra's commitment to championing our people."

Forbes' inaugural list, developed in partnership with market research firm Statista, surveyed more than 200,000 U.S.-based employees at companies with 1,000 or more team members. Respondents evaluated their employers on culture-defining qualities such as fairness, acceptance and opportunity. Sempra was selected for its strong employee experience and inclusive, high-performance culture.

This recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for Sempra's workplace excellence in 2025, including:

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For

Viqtory, Inc's Military-Friendly Employer

Together, these honors reflect Sempra's ongoing investment in a culture that fosters innovation and opportunity across its dynamic workforce. Across its family of companies, Sempra fosters an environment where approximately 20,000 employees are empowered to do meaningful work, grow their careers and contribute to the communities they serve.

