"We are excited to combine Sempre's nuanced approach to affordability and adherence with Novo Nordisk's innovative portfolio of medications," said Anurati Mathur, CEO of Sempre Health. "Savings are seamlessly applied to patients' copays wherever they normally fill their prescriptions."

The two companies are seeking to engage 10,000 patients with diabetes on the Sempre Health platform in 2018.

Taking medication as prescribed, particularly diabetes medication, is tied to better clinical outcomes and reduced healthcare costs. With Sempre's text messaging-based programs and partnerships with national pharmacies, patients can finally share in the savings they generate for the system by simply following their treatment regimen.

"This is the first of several innovations we plan to pilot to help reduce how much patients pay for their diabetes medicines at the pharmacy. And because consistently taking medicines is important for blood sugar control, we're keen to see Sempre Health's adherence approach support patients," said Steve Albers, Corporate Vice President, Market Access and Public Affairs, Novo Nordisk Inc.

In November 2016, Novo Nordisk made a commitment to finding solutions involving pricing stability and affordability. More information can be found at www.novonordisk.us/pricingposition.

To learn more about Sempre Health visit www.semprehealth.com.

About Sempre Health:

Founded in 2015, Sempre Health empowers consumers to lower their own healthcare costs over time. Through exclusive relationships with pharma manufacturers, health plans and switches, Sempre Health builds individualized and responsive benefit designs, which are available seamlessly across the country. For more information, visit www.semprehealth.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempre-health-and-novo-nordisk-partner-to-improve-medication-costs-for-patients-with-diabetes-300631826.html

SOURCE Sempre Health

Related Links

http://www.semprehealth.com

