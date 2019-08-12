Sempre Health Partners With Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Arizona To Help Members Save On Medications

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempre Health, the leading solution for behavior-based healthcare pricing, has announced a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) that features a new way for BCBSAZ members to save on medications. Starting this month, many BCBSAZ members will begin receiving invitations to enroll in a new program that reminds them when it's time to refill their prescriptions. Refilling on time allows them to earn discounts on their copay. The program will initially cover 13 medications prescribed for: cardiovascular disease (e.g., heart failure medications such as anticoagulants and antiplatelets), respiratory problems (e.g., inhalers for asthma and COPD), and diabetes (insulin).

The program is focused on addressing two of the biggest challenges in healthcare: cost and medication adherence. Medication costs can be a barrier to patients taking their medication as directed by their doctor and pharmacist. The World Health Organization has estimated that 50 percent of all patients do not take their medications, while one in four Americans say it is difficult to afford them.1, 2 As a result, it is estimated that non-adherence to medication leads to $100-$290 billion in direct and indirect cost annually.3

"At BCBSAZ, we look for opportunities to make healthcare simpler and more affordable," said Chris Hogan, chief pharmacy officer at BCBSAZ. "The Sempre program is easy to follow, lowers cost share, and encourages behavior that leads to better health outcomes."

"As consumers and patients, we can do things every day that save the health system money – but they don't always save us money as individuals," said Anurati Mathur, founder and CEO of Sempre Health. "Every time we take our medication as prescribed, or go to the doctor for a physical, or get a mammogram or colonoscopy – we're being responsible patients. Sempre is partnering with BCBSAZ and other leading health plans to create a world in which our behavior can directly affect what we pay for our healthcare. It's like a "good driver discount" for healthcare that saves us money as individuals. With Sempre, the more we do the right things for ourselves and our health, the less we pay over time."

BCBSAZ will be introducing this program to its eligible members this week. As soon as members enroll, their discounts will be immediately available at the pharmacy where they usually fill a prescription for one of the eligible medications. If members refill elsewhere, they can show their pharmacist a text from Sempre to take advantage of the program discounts. From then on, each time members refill their prescription on time, their discounts can grow.

To find out more about this unique program visit www.semprehealth.com .

About Sempre Health

Sempre Health designs point-of-sale dynamic discounts and SMS-based engagement to incentivize healthy behaviors. Today, we work with health plans and pharma manufacturers to fundamentally change medication affordability and access across the US. For more information visit: www.semprehealth.com

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs 1,800 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health. To learn more, visit azblue.com .

Media Contacts:



Sempre Health

press@semprehealth.com

BCBSAZ

Renee Hunt

renee.hunt@azblue.com

1 World Health Organization: Adherence to Long-term Therapies: evidence for Action

( https://www.who.int/chp/knowledge/publications/adherence_report/en/ )

2 Henry J Kaiser Family Foundation: Data Note: Americans' Challenges with Health Care Costs ( https://www.kff.org/health-costs/issue-brief/data-note-americans-challenges-health-care-costs/ )

3 NEJM: Taking Our Medicine — Improving Adherence in the Accountability Era( https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMp1307084 )

SOURCE Sempre Health

Related Links

https://www.semprehealth.com

