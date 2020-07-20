Sempre Health Reports Record Growth of 450 Percent in Members Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempre Health, the leading solution for behavior-based healthcare pricing today reported record growth of nearly 450 percent in contracted patients who are prescribed chronic care medications and who could save up to 55 percent per year on their copays. This growth has been driven by outsized returns on investment, including one health plan that saved its members over $1 million in the last seven months. The company also reported the results of its latest measurement of Net Promoter Score (NPS), achieving a rating of 92 from its users. This NPS score puts Sempre Health within the "world class" classification.

Sempre's unique approach to addressing medication adherence centers on providing dynamic copay discounts directly to members at the pharmacy of their choosing. With Sempre, individuals are able to maximize their own savings when they fill and take their prescriptions, for conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The savings realized by patients on the Sempre program are significant -- the program reduces a patient's out of pocket costs on their eligible medications by up to 55 percent. Sempre Health's product couples these discounts with interactive text messages that remind members when it is time to fill. The Sempre product can even submit refills to pharmacies on a member's behalf.

High drug costs are one of the main reasons why roughly half of all Americans with chronic health conditions do not take their medications as prescribed. Failing to refill prescriptions has been shown to cause health complications that cost the U.S. healthcare system between $100 billion and $300 billion per year, leading to more than 100,000 preventable deaths annually. With that in mind, the significance and value of Sempre's work has only grown given the current global health crisis we are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Paying less for prescriptions is more critical now than ever before as the COVID-19 global pandemic has left millions of people out of work and worried about their day-to-day expenses," said Anurati Mathur, founder and CEO of Sempre Health. "Health plans understand these issues and have partnered with Sempre to help members stay adherent at a time when patient health is challenged by both the pandemic itself as well as the difficulties in managing our lives."

Sempre Health is the first company to blend technology, behavioral science and marketplace business model to help people afford and take their medications. Unlike traditional coupons, which operate without payor involvement and offer patients static one-size-fits-all discounts, Sempre Health allows payors to turn on point-of-sale discounts for their members on only the chronic disease medications most important to them. By providing patients with the opportunity to earn increasing discounts when they remain adherent to their medications, Sempre is allowing patients to share in the cost savings their responsible health decisions are generating for insurers, care providers, and pharmaceutical companies.

Sempre's backend is powered by a two-sided marketplace. On one side, manufacturers add their chronic disease medications and budget to the Sempre platform. On the other side, health plans select medications for which to offer members dynamic discounts, coupled with personalized SMS engagement. For a member, the Sempre Health program is reminiscent of the "good driver discounts" offered by auto insurance companies. Sempre Health currently works with leading health plans, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, UPMC, among others. One health plan partner, who implemented Sempre's program in January 2020, is on track to eclipse $1 million in savings for members in just seven months.

Since April 2019, more than 125,000 patients managing chronic conditions have joined Sempre Health and the company is on-pace to surpass 250,000 patients on the platform by the end of 2020.

Sempre also works with many of the country's top pharmaceutical companies. The Sempre platform includes coverage of more than twenty single-source branded medications across diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory disease.

Sempre Health works with leading health plans and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost of copayments for patients who refill their prescriptions on time. By combining technology, behavioral science and dynamic pricing, Sempre Health aims to boost all of its members' medication adherence to exceed 80 percent of days covered -- the widely acknowledged gold standard. Doing so will dramatically improve the health of millions of people and save hundreds of billions of dollars in avoidable medical costs. For more information visit: www.semprehealth.com .

