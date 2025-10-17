Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Advances Addiction Therapeutic Platform with Breakthrough Preclinical Results Leading to Patent for Stimulant Withdrawal

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing affordable therapeutics for inflammation-driven disease, today announced a major step forward in combating addiction with the filing of a new U.S. provisional patent titled "Compositions and Methods for Stimulant Withdrawal." This milestone expands Sen-Jam's non-opioid therapeutic platform, addressing the growing methamphetamine epidemic, for which no FDA-approved treatments currently exist.

More than 1.6 million Americans are living with methamphetamine use disorder, and stimulant-related overdose deaths have tripled in the past five years (NIH/CDC). Alongside the opioid epidemic, this emerging stimulant crisis represents a dual public health emergency — underscoring the urgent need for non-opioid, validated treatment options.

The patent builds upon positive preclinical results from Sen-Jam's collaboration with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) under its Addiction Treatment Discovery Program (ATDP). Preclinical studies demonstrated that Sen-Jam's proprietary combination drug, SJP-005, significantly reduced methamphetamine-induced hyperactivity without producing stimulant-like or addictive effects in validated rodent models.

Data included in the patent show reduced behavioral stimulation and mitigated withdrawal responses in methamphetamine-exposed animals. These findings suggest that SJP-005 represents a novel, anti-inflammatory approach to treating stimulant dependence by targeting neuroimmune and glial cell activation pathways — key drivers in both opioid and stimulant addiction.

"This marks an important expansion of our science and mission," said Jacqueline Iversen, RPh, MS, Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Sen-Jam. "Our data, generated with NIDA's support, reinforce that neuroinflammation is a root cause in addiction. By addressing inflammation and neuronal recovery together, SJP-005 may redefine how substance use disorders are treated — safely, effectively, and without addictive substitution."

Unlike traditional approaches, SJP-005 targets neuroinflammation and glial activation — a first-in-class, non-opioid platform capable of addressing multiple substance use disorders through a single inflammation-modulating mechanism.

The new patent builds on Sen-Jam's prior work on Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), where SJP-005 reduced withdrawal symptoms by up to 50% and shortened recovery time in preclinical models. Together, these results highlight Sen-Jam's ability to bridge discovery and clinical impact — positioning SJP-005 as a platform therapeutic across the addiction spectrum.

Sen-Jam expects to initiate Formulation and CMC development later this year with its venture partner KVK Tech, which is evaluating a follow-on investment to accelerate this work. The company plans to open an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in 2026 to advance SJP-005 into first-in-human studies.

"This achievement demonstrates the power of collaboration between innovative biotech and public health agencies like NIDA," added Jim Iversen, CEO. "Our goal is not just to treat addiction, but to bring forward accessible, affordable, non-opioid therapeutics that meet urgent public health needs."

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining how inflammation and addiction are treated through innovative, affordable, and rapidly deployable combination therapeutics. With a portfolio of over 60 global patents and 11 pipeline assets, Sen-Jam is advancing safe, effective solutions for global health challenges, including pain, addiction, and inflammatory disease. For more information, visit www.wefunder.com/senjam .

