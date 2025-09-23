Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Partners with Opus8 to Expand Investor Engagement and Accelerate Growth

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering affordable therapeutics for inflammation-driven conditions, today announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with Opus8, Inc., a premier capital advisory and investor network led by CEO S. Tien Wong.

Through this collaboration, Sen-Jam will gain access to the CONNECTpreneur Investor Network, which includes more than 4,000 accredited investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The partnership will feature exclusive investor meetings, curated introductions, and presenter slots at upcoming CONNECTpreneur Forums, with the goal of accelerating capital formation and expanding Sen-Jam's strategic investor base.

"This partnership with Opus8 is a major milestone for Sen-Jam," said Jim Iversen, CEO of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical. "With Opus8's proven network and expertise, we will broaden our reach and advance our mission to bring disruptive anti-inflammatory therapeutics to patients worldwide."

The engagement begins immediately with a near-term capital sprint, including an East Coast investor reception and virtual events in Fall 2025. Phase two will expand activities into New York, Silicon Valley, and the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

S. Tien Wong, CEO of Opus8, commented: "Sen-Jam is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for global health challenges. We are proud to support their journey by connecting them with the right investors to accelerate growth and impact."

This collaboration strengthens Sen-Jam's capital strategy as it advances its pipeline, including SJP-001, entering Phase 2 clinical trials for alcohol-induced inflammation, and SJP-002C, a novel solution for upper respiratory infections which recently completed a Phase 2 study with Duke University and was this year expanded into viability within the metabolic/obesity/MASH therapeutic areas.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing affordable, accessible therapeutics to address global health needs. Headquartered in New York and incorporated in 2017, the company holds more than 60 patents worldwide and is advancing a pipeline of 11 assets in development. Leveraging both its proprietary PAIR (Pleiotropic Anti-Inflammatory Regulators) platform and the latest in AI-driven data analysis, Sen-Jam is accelerating drug discovery, optimizing clinical insights, and sharpening its ability to bring first-in-class anti-inflammatory solutions to market. Investor information is available at Investor information available at Wefunder.

About Opus8, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Opus8 is a strategic advisory and investor network firm connecting high-growth companies with family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional investors through its CONNECTpreneur Community.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Christine Leonard

[email protected]

781-913-1902

SOURCE Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical