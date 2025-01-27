Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Answers Surgeon General's Alarm with a New Therapeutic Aimed at Tackling Alcohol Related Risks

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published paper in the Global Journal of Addiction & Rehabilitation Medicine further expands on the U.S. Surgeon General's advisory, linking frequent alcohol consumption and hangovers to chronic systemic inflammation and heightened cancer risk. Fortunately, Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's innovative therapeutic, SJP-001, is specifically designed to target this inflammatory pathway, offering a groundbreaking solution to mitigate alcohol-induced health risks.

"The Surgeon General's advisory highlights inflammation as a mechanism linking alcohol consumption to cancer formation, a connection aligned with our research," said Jacqueline Iversen, RPh, MS, Founder and CCO of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical. "Our therapeutic under development, SJP-001, is designed to intervene in this inflammatory process, reducing both immediate effects like hangovers and long-term health risks. This would be a significant step forward in reducing disease burden to the millions of people who enjoy consuming alcohol."

The paper, published on the heels of the Surgeon General's advisory, underscores that frequent hangovers can lead to chronic systemic inflammation, a major risk factor for developing cancers and other diseases. SJP-001 directly targets this inflammatory cascade, providing dual-action benefits: immediate relief from hangover symptoms and potential long-term reduction of systemic chronic inflammation.

"Sen-Jam's research represents a major advancement in understanding and potentially mitigating alcohol-related risks," said Joris Verster, PhD, Sen-Jam Scientific Advisor and lead author of the newly published paper. "Our findings support the development of innovative therapies like SJP-001, which not only address the immediate symptoms of alcohol hangover but also target the root causes of chronic inflammation."

Early clinical data from testing SJP-001, a novel combination of two pharmaceutical agents, revealed significant reductions in hangover severity. A larger double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is currently underway with Novotech, a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO). Beyond immediate symptom relief, the therapeutic potential to address chronic inflammation positions it as a breakthrough in mitigating long-term health risks associated with alcohol consumption.

The market potential for SJP-001 is substantial. The global hangover remedy market was valued at $2.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to over $6 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. According to Destum Partners' - Market Analysis & Valuation, SJP-001's current projected valuation of $107 million in the U.S. and Europe is anticipated to surge to $688 million by 2027, fueled by the successful completion of clinical trials and securing commercial approval. These projections underscore the economic and societal value of bringing the first FDA-approved, scientifically validated hangover remedy to market.

"Our mission is to develop safe, effective solutions for the millions impacted by alcohol-induced inflammation," said Jim Iversen, CEO of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical. "The Surgeon General's advisory reinforces the importance of innovations like SJP-001 to address both immediate and long-term health risks."

