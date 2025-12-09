Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Appoints Global Life Sciences Leader Rute Fernandes as Executive Advisor to Accelerate Commercialization Pathways

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering first-in-class therapeutics for inflammation-driven conditions, today announced the appointment of Rute Fernandes as Executive Advisor to support commercialization strategy, scenario planning, and launch readiness across the company's advancing pipeline.

Fernandes, a global C-suite executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across Big Pharma, biotech, and tech, has held CEO, Board, regional, and country-level roles at organizations including Novartis, Shire, and Takeda. She has led high-impact initiatives spanning drug development, rare disease strategy, commercial operations, global launches, digital transformation, and large-scale integrations—managing P&Ls exceeding $2 billion and delivering sustained double-digit growth.

In her influential role at Sen-Jam, Fernandes will guide the company's commercialization planning and execution, including strategic scenario development, valuation frameworks, go-to-market models, partner exploration, and launch readiness for priority assets. Her work will support Sen-Jam's effort to maximize the value of its expanding anti-inflammatory platform, known for its unique multi-mechanism combination approach and accelerated 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

"Rute brings a rare combination of global insight, strategic clarity, and executional excellence," said Jim Iversen, CEO of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical. "As we advance multiple assets toward late-stage development—including SJP-001 for hangover prevention and SJP-002C for metabolic inflammation—her experience will sharpen our commercial strategy and ensure each program is positioned for rapid and scalable impact."

Fernandes will support Sen-Jam as the company continues to generate momentum across its pipeline, following recent commercial and clinical advances, including the increasingly valuable corporate venture/Chemistry, Manufacturing & Controls (CMC) partnership with KVK-Tech, a new patent filing in stimulant withdrawal expanding its addiction platform, and a major funding commitment from TASK Clinical to advance SJP-001 into Phase 3 trials.

"Sen-Jam has built a differentiated anti-inflammatory platform with potential to shift how multiple diseases are treated, from metabolic dysfunction to respiratory illness to addiction," said Rute Fernandes. "I am inspired by the team's vision, their scientific rigor, and their commitment to delivering accessible therapies at scale. I look forward to helping Sen-Jam translate its clinical progress into long-term commercial value and meaningful real-world impact."

Fernandes' scope includes strategic scenario refinement, partner prioritization, and commercial model development; market and patient segmentation; positioning and differentiation strategy; pricing and access considerations; and internal capabilities and launch preparedness planning. These efforts align with Sen-Jam's mission to deliver safe, scalable, and affordable anti-inflammatory therapeutics—leveraging proven molecules, novel mechanistic insights, and AI-enhanced data analysis to address global health needs.

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining how inflammation and addiction are treated through innovative, affordable, and rapidly deployable combination therapeutics. With a portfolio of over 60 global patents and 11 pipeline assets, Sen-Jam is advancing safe, effective solutions for global health challenges, including pain, addiction, and inflammatory disease. For more information, visit www.wefunder.com/senjam.

