Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Files Groundbreaking Patent for Novel Therapeutic Approach to Address Obesity and Metabolic Disorders

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, a leader in innovative anti-inflammatory care, today announced the submission of a new patent application that introduces a novel composition and method to target obesity and metabolic disorders. The patent focuses on leveraging a synergistic combination of a mast cell stabilizer, H1-antihistamine, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to address chronic low-grade inflammation—the root cause of many metabolic dysfunctions.

Chronic inflammation, often fueled by poor diet, stress, and other lifestyle factors, contributes significantly to conditions like diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and obesity. Sen-Jam's innovative therapeutic strategy aims to modulate inflammatory processes while complementing existing treatments such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, providing additive or even amplified benefits in weight management, reducing insulin resistance, and systemic inflammation reduction.

"Our approach represents a pivotal advancement in treating obesity and metabolic disorders," said Jackie Iversen, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical. "By addressing the underlying inflammation without compromising the body's innate defenses, we aim to create treatments that not only mitigate symptoms but also tackle the root causes of metabolic dysfunction. This could revolutionize therapeutic approaches for millions of patients globally."

The patent filing outlines how this innovative combination therapy reduces inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein (CRP) and modulates cytokines like TNF-α and IL-6, which are elevated in metabolic disorders. It also highlights the potential for synergistic effects when combined with GLP-1 receptor agonists, leading to improved weight loss, enhanced insulin sensitivity, and reduced cardiovascular risks.

"The interplay between chronic inflammation and metabolic disorders is well-documented, yet treatments often fail to adequately address this critical connection." Dr. Francis Farraye, Advisory Board Member for Sen-Jam, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, noted that "Sen-Jam's novel approach demonstrates a promising pathway to target these conditions more comprehensively."

This latest patent strengthens Sen-Jam's robust intellectual property portfolio and underscores its commitment to transforming inflammatory care through science-driven innovation. With the potential to impact the estimated $150 billion global market for metabolic and obesity therapeutics, Sen-Jam continues to redefine treatment paradigms for inflammation-driven diseases.

"This patent marks an exciting milestone for Sen-Jam," added Iversen. "Our innovative platform not only offers hope for those battling metabolic conditions but also represents a transformative step in how the pharmaceutical industry approaches inflammation-related diseases."

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical pioneers a revolutionary approach to inflammatory care through its proprietary PAIR (Pleiotropic Anti-Inflammatory Remedies) technology. PAIR represents a paradigm shift in targeting inflammation at its source, leveraging innovative combination therapies that work with the body's innate wisdom to restore balance without suppressing the immune system. By addressing chronic low-grade inflammation, Sen-Jam develops transformative solutions for conditions such as obesity, metabolic disorders, and other inflammation-driven diseases.

With a focus on enhancing vitality, extending health spans, and redefining how the world heals, Sen-Jam continues to lead the next evolution of healthcare innovation. The company is dedicated to building partnerships and advancing its pipeline of precision anti-inflammatory therapeutics to meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide.

