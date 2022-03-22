Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Partners with Specialty Pharmaceutical Manufacturer to Provide Formulation and Chemistry, Manufacturing & Controls for Covid-19 Oral Therapeutic

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical has entered a development, manufacturing, distribution, and license agreement with KVK-Tech. This is a monumental milestone for the company and great news for their promising oral COVID-19 treatment

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, an innovative life sciences company developing a portfolio of revolutionary anti-inflammatories by repurposing existing molecules for novel combination therapy, has entered a strategic partnership with KVK Tech. KVK Tech is a leading Specialty Pharmaceutical Manufacturing company that will be providing formulation and Chemistry, Manufacturing & Controls (CMC) for their oral COVID-19 therapeutic. They will work in parallel with Sen-Jam teams while they complete their phase II clinical trials to have a finished product in 9-12 months. This clinical trial is another powerhouse partnership between Sen-Jam and Duke-NUS Medical School which has an esteemed group of international researchers working in concert with Sen-Jam's Head of Clinical Development and Founder, Jackie Iversen, RPh, MS.

Kiran Vepuri, VP of Business Development & Brand Marketing for KVK Tech said, "This is a fantastic fit for our organization. We pride ourselves on our commitment to deliver safe, effective and affordable FDA-approved pharmaceuticals to meet our customers' needs and ensure that patients have access to high-quality medicines when they need it. Sen-Jam and their talented team of innovators, scientists and entrepreneurs represent a perfect fit for our culture of bringing life-saving medications to the public at an affordable cost."

The partnership was a natural fit based on the values of transparency, high-quality, and a radical commitment to cost-effectiveness. In fact, Sen-Jam's Founder is passionate about providing smart, affordable therapeutics to the world and has illuminated this need in various published articles. "KVK-Tech's strong reputation and capacity to manufacture billions of tablets and capsules annually make them a great partner for our oral COVID-19 therapeutic," said Jim Iversen, CEO of Sen-Jam.

KVK is making a strategic investment in Sen-Jam to complete all of the Development work required to deliver the CMC package to the FDA for the New Drug Application (NDA) submission. In addition, KVK will have exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution rights for the United States. KVK has established relationships with all of the large distributors in the US.

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical will use the completed formulation and CMC work to establish licensing agreements with contracting manufacturing companies (CMOs) around the world. The pharma company, affectionately known as the "pharma for the people, people" is currently in early-stage discussions with several International CMOs. Having this agreement will allow them to accelerate the advancement of these relationships

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

At Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical we disrupt pain and inflammation. Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's mission is to improve societal wellbeing by developing therapeutics that are safe, efficacious, and accessible by all. Sen-Jam repurposes small molecules to develop novel therapeutics for large unmet needs with a focus on improving clinical outcomes. Using patented proprietary technology and the accelerated 505(b)2 pathway, Sen-Jam is on a mission to revolutionize pain treatment and the business of pain relief. Investor information available at Wefunder. Learn more at www.sen-jam.com .

About KVK-Tech

Founded in 2004, KVK has fast become a trusted leader in specialty pharmaceutical manufacturing. KVK is a leader in the development and manufacture of high-quality, FDA-approved medicines that address unmet patient needs. KVK takes pride in the ability to advance medical care and offer low-cost alternatives in response to today's healthcare challenges. The dedicated team is comprised of individuals with the technical, clinical and business expertise that is necessary for innovation that results in the development of a diverse range of life-changing medicines for patients of all socio-economic levels. Learn more at https://kvktech.com/

