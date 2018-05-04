Sen. Cruz commented, "The presentation that the prime minister made this week was nothing short of extraordinary. I think he principally had an audience of one, and that was President Trump." Sen. Cruz continued, "But, he was also talking to all of America. He was talking to all of our allies. And, he was talking very directly to Iran as well. And the presentation that he laid out was unlike any speech any head of state has given in history. It was remarkable."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and host of Washington Watch added, "I have to think that in large part, the prime minister was speaking to the American people and showing them the evidence that is out there."

To listen to the full interview, click this link: https://soundcloud.com/family-research-council/ted-cruz

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sen-ted-cruz-joins-tony-perkins-on-the-radio-to-discuss-the-iran-deal-trade-deals-and-media-bias-300642976.html

SOURCE Family Research Council

