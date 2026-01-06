Sen. Warren to Discuss Democratic Party's Future at National Press Club, Jan. 12

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will discuss the future of the Democratic Party at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker on Monday, January 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Following prepared remarks, Senator Warren will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session with Mark Schoeff Jr., the National Press Club's President-elect. Register to attend here.

Warren is expected to address the direction of the Democratic Party following the 2024 election, including issues related to economic conditions, party priorities, and efforts to broaden voter engagement ahead of future elections.

This Headliners Newsmaker event is open to credentialed media and National Press Club members. Those wishing to submit questions in advance may email [email protected] with "WARREN" in the subject line.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Registration is required for entry.

