Senao Networks Announces DC-MHS Compliant Server Featuring Intel Xeon 6 Processor at COMPUTEX 2024

TAIPEI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senao Networks, Inc. (TPEx 3558), a prominent networking and appliance solutions provider is proud to announce its first server product, the SR710. This OCP compliant server will be showcased at the Intel booth during COMPUTEX 2024.

As data centers evolve, the demand for efficient and scalable computing solutions is at an all-time high. Senao's SR710 server is designed to address this demand by utilizing the Intel Xeon 6 processor with E-cores, marking its entry into the server market.

Senao SR710 Server, built upon the innovative OCP Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) architecture.

Intel's Xeon 6 processor introduces a new class of Efficient-core (E-core) offering significant advantages for cloud-scale deployments by enabling a high core density while maintaining excellent performance-per-watt. This translates to a significant increase in core count per socket, perfect for maximizing power efficiency in large-scale data centers.

Senao Technology Enhances Efficiency

Built upon the innovative OCP Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) architecture, SR710's modularized system design offers scalability and flexibility to cater to diversity of data center applications. In this showcase, SR710 is powered by Senao's 2000W Titanium CRPS, further enhancing its overall integration. Additionally, Senao's recently launched SX904 SmartNIC, which seamlessly works together with SR710 server. This powerful PCIe card is based on the Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design and features Intel Xeon D processors adding computing power within an existing rack footprint and free up valuable host CPU resources. For more information on Senao's Titanium power supply series, visit here. For more information on SX904 SmartNIC, visit here.

Technical Specifications

Processor: Intel® Xeon® 6 processor

Architecture: OCP DC-MHS with 1U/2U Chassis Support

Form Factor: OCP DC-MHS M-FLW

Storage: Support Up to 24 x 2.5" NVMe

Management: Board Management with DC-SCM 2.0

Networking: Up to 2x OCP NIC3.0

Expansion Slots: Support 1 x PCIe Gen5 x16 HHHL and PCIE Gen5 x8 HHHL (1U/2U Chassis) Support 3 x PCIe Gen5 x16 FHFL (2U Chassis)

Supports the latest technologies like DDR5, PCIe 5.0, and Gen5 NVMe storage

Compatible with Senao SX904 SmartNIC

"Senao Networks is proud to unveil SR710 server at COMPUTEX 2024. This marks a significant milestone for our company as we enter the server market with a product designed to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency," said Bou Lin, President of Senao Networks. "SR710 leverages the latest Intel Xeon 6 processor with E-cores and is compliant with OCP DC-MHS open architecture. It provides a groundbreaking solution for cloud, networking analytics, and scale-out workloads. We are confident that SR710 will empower businesses to lower TCO and propel them ahead of competition."

"With high core density and exceptional performance per watt, Intel Xeon 6 processors improve performance and power efficiency whether deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge," said Bob Ghaffari, VP Network and Edge Group, GM Enterprise and Cloud Network Division at Intel Corporation. " This new generation of processors will bring exciting opportunities to solutions developers, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners to maximize the benefits for our customers."

About Senao Networks

Senao Networks, Inc. (TPEx 3558) is a prominent provider of networking and appliance solutions headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Senao is dedicated to innovation and offers design and manufacturing services to its partners, including a comprehensive product portfolio that encompasses servers, data center switches, Titanium CRPS, wireless solutions, Enterprise Ethernet Swithces, SD-WAN, SmartNIC, and AIoT.

